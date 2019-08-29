Team India wins 19 Medals at WorldSkills International Competition 2019

New Delhi: Team India won a total of 19 medals including one Gold, one Silver, and two Bronze medals along with 15 Medallions of Excellence across key skills at WorldSkills International Competition 2019 held in Kazan, Russia.

More than 1,350 competitors participated from 63 countries across 56 skills and trades. India finished 13th out of 63 countries that participated in the global competition.

"With this historic triumph, Team India won hearts and set new standards of skilling on the world stage. India finished 13th in the overall standings several notches up from the last time when it won 11 medals and finished in the 19th position at Abu Dhabi in 2017," an official statement read.

"It is a moment of great pride and joy for every Indian today. Congratulations to Team India on this historic triumph and for presenting a brilliant show," Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

S Aswatha Narayana represented Odisha and won a Gold medal in Water Technology. He competed against 11 countries. He was also rewarded as 'Best of Nation' amongst the Indian competitors.

Pranav Nutalapati represented Karnataka and won Silver Medal in Web Technologies after competing with 33 countries. Sanjoy Pramanik represented West Bengal and won the Bronze Medal in Jewellery after competing against 16 countries.

Shweta Ratanpura represented Maharashtra and won the Bronze medal in Graphic Designing after showcasing her skill against 35 countries. Shweta has also earned the distinction of being the only female candidate to win a medal for India at WorldSkills Kazan 2019.

Every two years WorldSkills hosts the world skills competition which attracts more than 1,300 Competitors from more than 60 countries. At this event, young people from all corners of the globe gather together for the chance to win a prestigious medal in their chosen skill. There are competitions in 56 skills across a wide range of industries -- from joinery to floristry; hairdressing to electronics; and autobody repair to the bakery.