Taiwan: Passengers panic as phone charger catches fire on flight, 2 injured; shocking video surfaces

Taiwan: Phone charger catches fire on busy flight, 2 injured; shocking video surfaces

A phone charger exploded on a crowded flight, the charger instantly caught fire, and the passengers started yelling in horror after the charger caught fire. The incident happened on Tuesday at 7:47 p.m. when Scoot Airlines Flight TR993 was getting ready to take off from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, according to a statement from the board.

In the video, flight attendants could be seen attempting to calm down anxious passengers. At the time of the incident, the flight from Taoyuan International Airport was scheduled to arrive in Singapore.

Two injured in the incident

Two people were injured in the incident. One of the injured is the owner of the charger, and the other is the person sitting next to him. Both of them received necessary medical treatment and did not have to be hospitalised.

After dousing the fire, the plane safely returned, and a thorough inspection was carried out. The airlines also issued a statement in this regard.

Airlines issues statement

The statement added: "Scoot sincerely apologises for the incident. The safety of our customers and crew is our top priority."