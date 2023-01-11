US Flights Grounded: White House briefs President Joe Biden on FAA system outage, 'no evidence of cyberattack'

e-Paper Get App
The White House on Wednesday ruled out cyberattack on the FAA as an alleged system failure caused over 1,200 flights to be grounded across the country.

Wednesday, January 11, 2023
article-image
Representative Image | Pixabay
The White House has briefed US Preisdent Joe Biden on the flights situation in the country after a technical glitch in the system of the Federal Aviationa Administration forced the authorities to ground nearly all flights.

The White House has also ruled out cyberattack on the FAA, as informed by press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

"The President has been briefed by the Secretary of Transportation this morning on the FAA system outage.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates," Jean-Pierre informed via Twitter.

NOTAM system failure

The FAA informed on Wednesday that the Notice to Air Missions has malfunctioned and is not being able to provide updated information to the flights, which has forced them to ground over 1,200 flights in the US.

The FAA has ordered all flights to delay their departures until at least 9 am EST (7.30 pm IST).

Due to heavy congestion, the FAA cleared flights to depart at Newark Liberty and Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airports and departures were expected to resume at other airports soon.

Some medical flights can get clearance and the outage is not impacting any military operations or mobility.

