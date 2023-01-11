All flights across US grounded due to computer glitch, more than 700 planes delayed

More than 700 flights in the US on Wednesday were grounded due to a major technical glitch. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, which is why they have been grounded.
The US Federal Aviation Administration have released a statement saying that they are working towards resolving the issues and get the grounded flights in the air as soon as possible.
"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.
"Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the FAA stated.
Irate flyers take to social media to complain about delay
Irate travellers are complaining about the delay that has them waiting for planes at the Los Angeles Airport.
Dozens of flights delayed
Dozens of flights have been delayed due to this glitch, including those headed to Tokyo. The flights leaving airports from Tampa, Philadelphia, and Honolulu are reportedly delayed.
Additionally, the Ronald Reagan Washington airport in Arlington, Virginia, has reported delays. According to the airport, flights from New York's JFK airport scheduled to depart for Charlotte and Los Angeles at 6 am ET have been delayed.
The Richmond airport in Virginia apparently published a statement notifying travellers of the delays.
According to a passenger on American Airlines, they had been waiting on the runway for an hour.
