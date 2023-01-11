All flights across US grounded due to computer glitch, more than 700 planes delayed

Doha bound flight returns to Chennai due to glitches |

More than 700 flights in the US on Wednesday were grounded due to a major technical glitch. The Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) system that alerts pilots and other flight personnel about hazards or any changes to airport facility services and relevant procedures was not processing updated information, which is why they have been grounded.

The US Federal Aviation Administration have released a statement saying that they are working towards resolving the issues and get the grounded flights in the air as soon as possible.

"The FAA is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System. We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now.

"Operations across the National Airspace System are affected. We will provide frequent updates as we make progress," the FAA stated.

Irate flyers take to social media to complain about delay

Irate travellers are complaining about the delay that has them waiting for planes at the Los Angeles Airport.

BREAKING: All flights across US grounded due to FAA computer outage.- NBC4 Washington pic.twitter.com/rHaeAKLpbV — حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) January 11, 2023

Anyone one else stranded? Our @united 🧑‍✈️ says there is a nation wide outage of FAA @FAANews computer systems. — dj patil (@dpatil) January 11, 2023

A system wide #faa computer failure means all air travel is shut down nationwide. Waiting at LGA. — Walter Katz (@w_katz1) January 11, 2023

In Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Airline just informed us that the FAA computers are down in the US and no flights are flying to America. — Sal Paradise (@kjbulko) January 11, 2023

Dozens of flights delayed

Dozens of flights have been delayed due to this glitch, including those headed to Tokyo. The flights leaving airports from Tampa, Philadelphia, and Honolulu are reportedly delayed.

Additionally, the Ronald Reagan Washington airport in Arlington, Virginia, has reported delays. According to the airport, flights from New York's JFK airport scheduled to depart for Charlotte and Los Angeles at 6 am ET have been delayed.

BREAKING: All flights across the US have been grounded due to a glitch with the Federal Aviation Administration's computer system, US media report.https://t.co/NYq7zGue5Q



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/4tJQ6ApvWd — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 11, 2023

The Richmond airport in Virginia apparently published a statement notifying travellers of the delays.

According to a passenger on American Airlines, they had been waiting on the runway for an hour.