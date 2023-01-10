e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldON CAMERA: Passengers fear for life after Russian plane's rear door opens mid-air; dramatic video goes viral

ON CAMERA: Passengers fear for life after Russian plane's rear door opens mid-air; dramatic video goes viral

The incident took place on Monday on an An-26 twin prop plane belonging to IrAero flight carrier.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Passengers fear for life after Russian plane's rear door opens mid-air; watch video |
Follow us on

In a horrifying video that surfaced on the internet, the rear door of a passenger plane in Russia was seen opened mid-air and the passengers prayed for their lives. According to reports, the incident took place on Monday on an An-26 twin prop plane belonging to IrAero flight carrier.

Video recorded live on flight

In the video, one can see the rear door of plane opened and the luggage in flight getting sucked towards the door. A passenger is seen recording the horror on his mobile phone mid-air, tightly seated on his seat.

The flight reportedly took off from the Siberian city of Magan en route to Magadan on Russia's Pacific coast. A total of 25 people including 6 crew members were aboard the plane when it took off in minus 41 degrees temperature.

No life loss reported in the incident

There was no life loss reported in the incident. The plane landed back again in the city of Magan after the cabin was repressurized.

Carrier IrAero said that the partial opening of the charter flight door occurred at an altitude of 2800-2900 metres. According to reports, the aircraft involved in the incident was a 43-year-old Antonov 26, RA-26174. The aircraft had been operating since August 1979 in Soviet-era Siberia.

Read Also
WATCH: Passenger from Bangkok flight caught smuggling USD 40,000 cash in gutka packets at Kolkata...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

12 killed in anti-government protests in Peru

12 killed in anti-government protests in Peru

ON CAMERA: Passengers fear for life after Russian plane's rear door opens mid-air; dramatic video...

ON CAMERA: Passengers fear for life after Russian plane's rear door opens mid-air; dramatic video...

Pakistan flour crisis worsens, prices skyrocket amidst wheat shortage, stampedes reported; visuals...

Pakistan flour crisis worsens, prices skyrocket amidst wheat shortage, stampedes reported; visuals...

7.6 earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia, tremors felt in Australia; visuals surface

7.6 earthquake damages buildings in Indonesia, tremors felt in Australia; visuals surface

Watch: Chinese student in Russia receives military draft in mailbox; here's what happened next

Watch: Chinese student in Russia receives military draft in mailbox; here's what happened next