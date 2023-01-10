ON CAMERA: Passengers fear for life after Russian plane's rear door opens mid-air; dramatic video goes viral

Passengers fear for life after Russian plane's rear door opens mid-air; watch video |

In a horrifying video that surfaced on the internet, the rear door of a passenger plane in Russia was seen opened mid-air and the passengers prayed for their lives. According to reports, the incident took place on Monday on an An-26 twin prop plane belonging to IrAero flight carrier.

Video recorded live on flight

In the video, one can see the rear door of plane opened and the luggage in flight getting sucked towards the door. A passenger is seen recording the horror on his mobile phone mid-air, tightly seated on his seat.

The flight reportedly took off from the Siberian city of Magan en route to Magadan on Russia's Pacific coast. A total of 25 people including 6 crew members were aboard the plane when it took off in minus 41 degrees temperature.

No life loss reported in the incident

There was no life loss reported in the incident. The plane landed back again in the city of Magan after the cabin was repressurized.

Carrier IrAero said that the partial opening of the charter flight door occurred at an altitude of 2800-2900 metres. According to reports, the aircraft involved in the incident was a 43-year-old Antonov 26, RA-26174. The aircraft had been operating since August 1979 in Soviet-era Siberia.