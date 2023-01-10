WATCH: Passenger from Bangkok flight caught smuggling USD 40,000 cash in gutka packets at Kolkata airport | Twitter: Kolkata Customs

Kolkata: A person scheduled to board a Bangkok-bound flight was detained from the Kolkata airport, after USD 40,000 was found hidden inside gutka packets and seized from his possession. Taking to Twitter, the Kolkata Customs department reported the case and shared a video of them recovering the huge money. WATCH:

Acting on intelligence #AIUofficers intercepted a pax scheduled to depart to Bangkok on 08.01.23 after immigration formalities. Search of his checked-in baggage resulted in recovery of US $40O00 (worth ₹3278000) concealed inside Gutkha pouches @cbic_india @PIBKolkata @DDBanglaTV pic.twitter.com/DpxSCL5S3w — Kolkata Customs (@kolkata_customs) January 9, 2023

Acting on spot intelligence, the passenger was detained at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport following a security check of his checked-in baggage. Further investigation is underway, an officer was quoted in PTI report.

On January 5, nearly 2,000 undeclared cigarette cartons were seized by Customs officers in Mumbai. These cartons that were on way to be exported to London held nearly 4 lakh cigarette sticks and were worth about USD 30,000. In another similar recovery, officials had seized 4.47kg heroin and 1.596 kg cocaine in two separate instances from the Mumbai international airport during its drive against drug smuggling earlier this month.