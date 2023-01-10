Mumbai: Airport customs seize nearly 2 kgs of cocaine worth ₹ 28.10 crore | FPJ

Mumbai Airport Customs arrested an Indian national under NDPS Act on January 6 for carrying as much as 2.81 kg of Cocaine valued at Rs 28.10 Crore in the international illicit drugs market. Cocaine was ingeniously concealed in layers in a false cavity specially designed in a duffle bag.

Investigation so far reveals that passenger had carried the Cocaine on being lured by a lady over Facebook, first with a job opportunity, and later through intimate conversations.

Fallen prey to the trap and tempted by the promise of monetary benefit, the passenger carried the contraband from Addis Ababa.

#WATCH | Mumbai Airport Customs y'day arrested an Indian pax carrying 2.81 Kg cocaine worth Rs 28.10 Cr, concealed in a duffle bag. Probe shows that pax was lured to carry drugs by persons whom he met only over social media. He was honey trapped to indulge in smuggling: Customs pic.twitter.com/oCxBG5F2CP — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2023

The Cocaine was concealed in cloth samples the passenger was carrying to Delhi. The passenger has been arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Further investigations are going on.

Third seizure in 10 days

This is a third seizure of drugs by Mumbai Airport Customs in 2023. On 4th January Mumbai Airport Customs arrested one Indian passenger who had landed from Nairobi carrying 4.47 Kg Heroin whereas on January 6 arrested another Indian passenger who had landed from Addis Ababa carrying 1.596 Kg Cocaine. Besides the same, Mumbai Airport Customs has also seized 13.73 Kgs of gold & 1.5 Crore of foreign currency in 2023.