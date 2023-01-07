Mumbai: Drugs worth ₹ 47 crore seized at airport; 2 held | Sourced Photo

In two separate cases, the Mumbai Airport Customs seized 4.47 kg heroin valued at Rs31.29 crore and 1.596 kg cocaine valued at Rs15.96 crore. Two people have been arrested and remanded to judicial custody, officials informed on Friday.

In the first case, a passenger of Indian nationality, who had landed at Mumbai Airport by Kenya Airways Flight from Johannesburg via Nairobi, was intercepted based on passenger profiling. He was followed up right from the flight and intercepted after he had crossed the green channel.



“The passenger was found carrying heroin cleverly concealed in 12 document folder covers. Thin layers of heroin packed in polythene covers were placed inside the covers. He has been remanded to judicial custody of 14 days,” said the official.

In the second case, a passenger of Indian nationality, who had landed by Ethiopian Airlines Flight from Addis Ababa, was intercepted while scanning the baggage at green channel. Officer on the baggage scanning machine detected suspicious images with green tinge in buttons. The buttons appeared to be excessive in number and were placed unusually close to each other on the clothes. On the ground of suspicion, the passenger was diverted for a detailed baggage check. “Cocaine was ingeniously concealed in buttons of kurtas and in a ladies’ bag by creating false cavities. The passenger has remanded to judicial custody for 14 days,” added the official.