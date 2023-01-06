Mumbai cops seized drugs worth ₹ 4,928 cr in 2022

Mumbai cops seized drugs worth ₹ 4928 cr in 2022 | Representative pic

The Mumbai police seized over 3,700 kg of drugs worth a whopping Rs4,928 crore from January till November 2022, as compared to contraband worth Rs 132 crore seized in 2021 in the same period. The city police last year had registered 708 possession related cases and arrested 844 persons in these cases.

According to data provided by the police, last year MD (mephedrone) worth Rs 4,882.68 crore were seized, 144 related cases were registered and 191 persons were arrested.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) had last year busted a gang allegedly involved in the manufacturing of MD and had seized contraband worth Rs 4,856 crore, which was one of the biggest seizures of MD by city cops. The police had arrested eight persons, including a person with a background in organic chemistry and an expert at manufacturing MD. The police had also busted two factories allegedly involved in manufacturing of MD in Ambernath and Ankleshwar in Gujarat.

The data further revealed that Rs 13.05 crore worth heroin were seized last year, 27 related cases were registered and 32 persons were arrested. The police had seized charas worth Rs 7.78 crore, 25 related cases were registered and 35 persons were arrested in these cases.

Meanwhile, cases related to cocaine seizures (worth Rs3.17 crore) were 11 and 14 arrests were made. In 446 ganja related cases, seizures worth Rs 2.90 crore were made and 489 persons were arrested.

An ANC officer said, “The credit for unearthing so many cases goes to the intelligence gathering by ANC officials. We have trained officers and experts who keep a watch on drug related activities on the darknet. Efforts are on to achieve our goal to make Mumbai a drug free city.”