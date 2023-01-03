Delhi girl had booked hotel room, 'was arguing with her female friend' says hotel manager; police detain friends

Delhi Crime: 20-year-old girl was seen arguing at a hotel with friends before the brutal accident; police detains boys |

A new development has emerged in the Kanjhawala accident death case. As per the latest reports, the two girls had gone to a hotel in the vicinity; there were other boys also present at the hotel, the girls were seen arguing inside the hotel; and they left the hotel in a hurry, as per the eyewitness.

"Both of them were arguing. When the manager told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooter," said the hotel manager.

Kanjhawala death case | Both of them were arguing. When the manager told them not to fight, they went downstairs and started fighting, after which both of them went on a scooty: Hotel Manager (the hotel from where the deceased and her friend left) pic.twitter.com/Q8Rk3gVgcL — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2023

New CCTV visuals show the girl and her friend outside the hotel

As per the CCTV visuals, the girl can be seen outside the hotel along with her friend. The 20-year-old was riding alongside her friend. After the accident, the girl's friend fled from the scene.

Kanjhawala death case: 20-year-old wasn't alone on bike, friend fled the scene after accident, claim police



She suffered injuries & fled from the spot but deceased's legs got stuck in car, after which she was dragged: Delhi Police@DelhiPolice #India #Delhi #KanjhawalaCase pic.twitter.com/zjtkxmPj8S — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 3, 2023

Delhi police detains boys present at the hotel

The Delhi Police have detained the boys who were seen with the girls in the hotel. "Police have detained some boys for questioning who were seen with the girls at a hotel. The boys had a separate room booked, and the hotel staff saw them talking to the girl," said Delhi Police.

MHA seeks report

As outrage mounted over the incident, officials said that the Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police on the direction of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, they said.

Accused sent to 3-day custody

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Prima facie, it is suspected that the accused were allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. Sources said that blood samples have been sent for medical examination to ascertain if the accused were under the influence of alcohol. The report is awaited.