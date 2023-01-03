Delhi crime: New CCTV footage shows 20-year-old riding scooter with her friend before being dragged to death; visuals surface |

A new piece of CCTV footage has come forward, in which the 20-year-old girl, Anjali, is seen riding the scooter with her friend. The visuals are said to be recorded before the brutal accident took place.

Kanjhawala death case: 20-year-old wasn't alone on bike, friend fled the scene after accident, claim police



The police have also said that when the accident took place, she was not riding alone; she had a pillion riding along with her. However, after the accident, the pillion fled from the scene. As per the police the pillion also received some injuries.

"When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooter. A girl was with her at the time of accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased's legs got stuck in car, after which she was dragged," said Delhi Police.

MHA seeks report

As outrage mounted over the incident, officials said that the Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report from the Delhi Police on the direction of Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Delhi Police has also constituted an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh, and asked her to submit a probe report as early as possible, they said.

Accused sent to 3-day custody

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Prima facie, it is suspected that the accused were allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. Sources said that blood samples have been sent for medical examination to ascertain if the accused were under the influence of alcohol. The report is awaited.

CCTV footage captured horrific crime

New, high-quality security camera footage confirmed the horrific witness accounts that she had been dragged under the wheels for over an hour.

A senior police officer said that the woman was dragged for around 12 kilometers following the accident.

The victim, who was the sole bread earner of her family, leaves behind an ailing mother and six siblings.

The mother alleged that the police were trying to "make it look like an accident" as she expressed dissatisfaction with their handling of the case.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed it a"rarest of rare crime" and demanded the strictest punishment for those behind the incident, while L-G V K Saxena said his head hung in shame over the "inhuman" crime. The victim's family demanded the death penalty for the accused.

Addressing a press conference here, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda said fresh charges could be added against the five accused arrested in connection with the case on the basis of the post-mortem report.

Case registered under various IPC sections

The accused have been booked on charges of culpable homicide (Section 304), not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, and criminal conspiracy, according to the police.

According to Section 304 of IPC, whoever commits culpable homicide not amounting to murder shall be punished with imprisonment for life or imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years.

"The accused will be taken to the scene of the crime and their story will be verified. The timeline of events will be established on the basis of CCTV footage and digital evidence," Hooda told reporters.

He said the victim's family is being updated about the investigation and assured that the police will gather all evidence to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment.