Delhi Crime: Accused individuals sent for 3-day police custody in hit and run case

Delhi: The accused individuals of Delhi case in which a 20-year-old girl was dragged by a car after being hit were sent for a 3-day police custody on Monday.

All five accused in the case were arrested by Delhi police on Monday morning. The suspects have been identified as Manoj Mittal (27), a ration dealer, Mithun (26), a hairdresser, and Deepak Khanna (26), a Gramin Seva car driver. Amit Khanna (25), a bank employee in Uttam Nagar, worked in the bank on a contract basis.

Delhi Police's statement

"As per our investigation, it was a fatal accident. All 5 persons who were present in the car were arrested. They will be produced before the court today. The postmortem of the deceased girl will be conducted by a board of doctors, section 304 of the IPC has also been added to the FIR so that the accused does not get bail easily: Harendra Kumar Singh, DCP Outer District," said Harendra K Singh, DCP Outer District.

Mother of the deceased claims foul play

"I had a conversation with her at around 9pm, she said she'll return by 3-4am. She used to work as an event planner for weddings. In the morning, I got a call from the police and was informed about the accident. I was taken to police station and was made to wait," the deceased's mother said to ANI.

"When my brother arrived at PS, he was told about the death of my daughter. My brother told me about it. My daughter was the only person earning in our family. She was wearing so many clothes, but not a single piece of cloth was there on her body, what kind of accident was it," she further added.