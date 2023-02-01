Taiwan: Parrort owner sentenced to a 2-month jail, fined nearly ₹ 74 lakh after pet bird attacks doctor | (Representative image/Freepik)

Taiwan: When the pet parent had brought his parrot for a jog, the bird attacked and injured a doctor jogging on the path. Being identified as Dr. Lin filed a civil claim and provided testimony of the incident in court. Following the case, the parrot landed the owner in trouble and got him two months in jail with a fine of nearly ₹ 74 lakhs (3.04m New Taiwan dollars).

According to Taiwan's Central News Agency, Dr. Lin dislocated his hip joint and fractured his pelvis after a fall caused by the bird which landed on his back and startled him by repeatedly flapping its wings. The news outlet further stated that the prison sentence was given "on the charge of causing unintentional injuries".

Dr Lin, a plastic surgeon from Taiwan, sued the parrot owner - reported by his surname Huang - for negligent injury, and sought compensation for his financial losses as he was hospitalised and had to skip work due to the case.

He told the courts that he was hospitalised for a week due to his injuries and was unable to work for more than half a year, needing six months to recuperate including three months of special care, BBC reported.

The doctor's lawyer told TVBS News that the man's job involves "standing for a long period of time to perform surgery", and that he sees numbness while trying to stand for long.

Huang was quoted in reports to suggest that he respects the court's decision but intends to appeal, arguing that the pet is not aggressive and that the compensation is "too high".

