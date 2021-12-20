Sudan: Thousands of protesters reach presidential palace, demand civilian rule

Khartoum: Thousands of Sudanese protesters managed to break a security cordon and reach the presidential palace in capital Khartoum, demanding a civilian rule on the third anniversary of the December revolution, which toppled the regime of former President Omar al-Bashir.

The huge crowd on Sunday have managed to cross three bridges linking cities of Khartoum, Bahri and Omdurman despite the intensive security presence, Xinhua news agency reported.

The protesters voiced rejection to the political agreement signed between Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the transitional Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok on November 21, the report said.

Protesters from Gezira and North Kordofan states, who arrived in Khartoum on foot on Saturday evening, also took part in the demonstrations.

The security forces fired tears gas, forcing the majority of the demonstrators to retreat.

Meanwhile, the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance, the civilian coalition leading the protests, called for continuing the resistance until "power is handed to the people".

The Sudanese Doctors' Committee said in a primary report that one protester was killed and about 80 others injured during the demonstrations.

The country has been suffering a political crisis after General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency on October 25 and dissolved the sovereign council and government.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 01:37 PM IST