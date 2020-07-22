Sri Lanka Cosmopolitan editor resigns; claims Unilever pressured her to promote skin lightening products

“I appreciate the lovely packaging but I’m not really on board with the concept of ‘White Beauty, aren’t we past the point where we tell wonderful, melanin-popping Asian women they need to make their skin look whiter?” wrote Shenoy blurring out Pond's brand name.

It was much later that she figured Unilever representatives pressured her employer to either fire her or “publish two pages in the magazine every six months describing how she used Pond’s skin whitening creams and encouraging other women to use them as well.”

They further threatened that if things don’t go accordingly, Unilever would pull out all advertisements from the magazine. Shenoy stood firm, and the publication lost its high profile brand.

After fighting with her publisher for weeks, Shenoy shared her experience with Aritha Wickramasinghe, a lawyer specializing in international finance and LGBTQ rights. On Shenoy’s behalf, Aritha wrote an email to Unilever CEO Paul Polman citing the incident.

Paul later replied stating that he was unaware of the same and would look into it. After his intervention, the company resumed buying ad space in the magazine.

And despite all of it ending in Shenoy’s favour, she maintained her decision to leave her job as “her relationship with her bosses had permanently soured.”

Earlier this month, Hindustan Unilever's flagship skin care brand Fair & Lovely changed its name to Glow & Lovely, owing to the Black Lives Matter protests.