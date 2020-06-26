Bipasha Basu gets trolled for lauding HUL's decision of dropping 'Fair' from 'Fair and Lovely'; check out her befitting reply

Hindustan Unilever's decision of axing 'Fair' from 'Fair and Lovely' is receiving mixed reactions on social media. On Friday, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to laud HUL for it's decision and penned down a heartfelt note about the adjective 'dusky' - that has often been used to describe her.
The 'Jism' actress spoke about her teenage years and also detailed her modelling journey, both in India and abroad. In her Instagram post, Bipasha also described how the adjective 'dusky' was always used before her name and achievements. Soon after the heartfelt post garnered attention on social media, a user took to the comments section to accuse the 'Raaz' actress of undergoing a skin lightening treatment. The comment read, "You did Whiting therapy though bcs opinion matters for you!!you are beautiful."
Replying to the troll, Bipasha Basu commented, "Really??? Thank you for telling me that. I have super sensitive skin and allergies. Have done 2 facials in my entire life because of it. But according to you I have done some lightening therapy???!!!! It’s amazing how an absolute stranger knows what I have done. Please rise above all this."
Check out her post here:
This comes after Hindustan Unilever said that its other skincare portfolio will also adopt a new holistic vision towards beauty that cares for everyone and celebrates all skin colours.
"Taking forward the brand's journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely'. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and we expect to change the name in the next few months," Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a statement.
