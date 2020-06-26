Bollywood

Bipasha Basu gets trolled for lauding HUL's decision of dropping 'Fair' from 'Fair and Lovely'; check out her befitting reply

Hindustan Unilever's decision of axing 'Fair' from 'Fair and Lovely' is receiving mixed reactions on social media.

Bipasha Basu gets trolled for lauding HUL's decision of dropping 'Fair' from 'Fair and Lovely'; check out her befitting reply

Hindustan Unilever's decision of axing 'Fair' from 'Fair and Lovely' is receiving mixed reactions on social media. On Friday, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu took to Instagram to laud HUL for it's decision and penned down a heartfelt note about the adjective 'dusky' - that has often been used to describe her.

The 'Jism' actress spoke about her teenage years and also detailed her modelling journey, both in India and abroad. In her Instagram post, Bipasha also described how the adjective 'dusky' was always used before her name and achievements. Soon after the heartfelt post garnered attention on social media, a user took to the comments section to accuse the 'Raaz' actress of undergoing a skin lightening treatment. The comment read, "You did Whiting therapy though bcs opinion matters for you!!you are beautiful."

Replying to the troll, Bipasha Basu commented, "Really??? Thank you for telling me that. I have super sensitive skin and allergies. Have done 2 facials in my entire life because of it. But according to you I have done some lightening therapy???!!!! It’s amazing how an absolute stranger knows what I have done. Please rise above all this."

From the time I was growing up I heard this always,âBonnie is darker than Soni.She is little dusky na?âEven though my mother is a dusky beauty and I look a lot like her.I never knew why that would be a discussion by distant relatives when I was a kid. Soon at 15/ 16 I started modelling and then I won the supermodel contest ... all newspapers read ... dusky girl from Kolkata is the winner.I wondered again why Dusky is my first adjective ??? Then I went to New York and Paris to work as a model and I realised my skin colour was exotic there and I got more work and attention because of it. Another discovery of mine:) Once I came back into India and film offers started... and finally I did my first film and from an absolute Ajnabee to Hindi film industry ...I suddenly was accepted and loved. But the adjective stayed which I started liking and loving by then.DUSKY girl wows the audiences in her debut film. In most of my articles for all the work I did,my duskiness seemed to be the main discussion.. it attributed to my sex appeal apparently.And sexy in Bollywood started getting accepted widely.I never really understood this... To me sexy is the personality not just the colour of your skin...why my skin colour only sets me apart from the conventional actresses at that time.But thatâs the way it was.I didnât really see much of difference but I guess people did.There was a strong mindset of Beauty and how an actress should look and behave.I was DIFFERENT as it was pointed out. Didnât really stop me from being and doing all that I loved. Well you see I was confident and proud of who I was from childhood.My skin colour didnât define me ... even though I love it and wouldnât want it to be any different ever. Many skin care endorsements with loads of money was offered to me in the last 18 years ( some were very tempting)... but I stuck to my principle always. All this needs to stop. This wrong dream that we are selling ... that only fair is lovely and beautiful when the majority of the country is brown skinned. Itâs a deep rooted stigma. Itâs a mammoth step from the brand... and other brands should follow in the same footsteps soonð

This comes after Hindustan Unilever said that its other skincare portfolio will also adopt a new holistic vision towards beauty that cares for everyone and celebrates all skin colours.

"Taking forward the brand's journey towards a more inclusive vision of beauty, the company will stop using the word 'Fair' in the brand name 'Fair & Lovely'. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals and we expect to change the name in the next few months," Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a statement.

