Spooky holiday package; 4 human skulls found in a US bound box at Mexican airport

4 human skulls found in Mexican airport | Facebook/ Guardia Nacional

Michoacan: During inspections at parcel companies and through X-ray equipment, the authorities in central Mexico found a strange holiday package at Querétaro Intercontinental Airport on Friday.

The National Guard detected at the airport found four skulls apparently of human origin, wrapped in transparent plastic and aluminum foil, without sanitary registration in a box.

The box was being sent from the southern city of Apaztingan, in Michoacan state, one of the most violent parts of Mexico to an address in Manning, South Carolina.

The X-ray image | Facebook/ Guardia Nacional

According to cbs report, the Mexico's National Guard were called in to the airport in the city of Queretaro after an X-ray detected strange shapes in a cardboard box.

When the Guard officers opened the box, they found four human skulls wrapped in plastic and aluminum foil.

The Guard said the shipment, regardless of how the skulls were obtained or whether the items were meant for medical study, may violate Mexican laws on the handling of corpses.

The National Guard gave no further details on the age, identity or possible motive for the sending of the human remains.