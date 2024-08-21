Singapore Grand Prix: 15th Edition To Begin With New Race-Themed Programmes Across Country

Levelled Up Racing at HyperDrive. Photo courtesy: Palawan Innovation Studios Pte. Ltd |

Grand Prix Season Singapore (GPSS) returns from 13 to 22 September 2024 with a series of race-themed lifestyle experiences across the city. GPSS complements the Formula 1 (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024 experience and encourages visitors and locals to discover the myriad offerings across different parts of the city.

Ong Ling Lee, Executive Director, Sports and Wellness, Singapore Tourism Board, said, “In its 15th edition, Grand Prix Season Singapore continues to captivate our visitors and locals with 10 days of race-themed festivities, heightening the buzz of the race season across Singapore. As a key highlight in Singapore’s events calendar, GPSS 2024 showcases the diversity of our attractions, dining, entertainment and retail offerings, all of which our visitors and locals can relish.”

This year’s GPSS features large-scale activations through four GPSS Headliners at different precincts across Singapore: Groovedriver Festival 2024 at the Singapore Sports Hub in Kallang; Jam Off 2024 at Orchard Road; The Glam Circuit Festival at Kampong Gelam; and CQ @ Clarke Quay x Culture Cartel Presents: Street Style Speedway at Clarke Quay. These will take place alongside offerings by GPSS partners, including new players like Dragonfly Singapore, The Southern Depot, and TRIFECTA.

Groovedriver Festival marks the first time that there will be a 10-day live music and entertainment programming for GPSS taking place at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The extensive line-up includes: EuroBeats, with Vengaboys, Snap! and N-Trance; Wipeout, an electronic dance music party featuring Aquagen, Special D., and local DJs such as Inquisitive and Farah Farz; Autorewind, a retro 80-90s pop night led by Johnny Hates Jazz and Tunde from Lighthouse Family, as well as house music presented by Ministry of Sound. Visitors can also look out for performances by singer-songwriters Benjamin Kheng and lullaboy. To enliven the experience further, there will also be a pop-up beach club, automobile showcases, and simulator racing within the iconic venue.

Amber Lounge. Photo courtesy: Amber Lounge Pte Ltd. |

The cross-culture extravaganza, Jam Off 2024, will debut internationally for the first time on Orchard Road, transforming the Somerset Belt – from *SCAPE to 111 Somerset and the Somerset Skate Park – with exciting activities. The main stage at Youth Park will feature performances by Hong Kong artistes PakHo Chau, YT YanTing, Supper Moment, and Indonesia’s up-and-coming rapper, RAMENGVRL featuring Kenz.

Catch the team and individual street dance battles at the main stage or soak in the racing and street culture atmosphere at the fusion food and beverage (F&B) stands, merchandise pop-ups, and artistes’ fan meets.

The Glam Circuit Festival at Kampong Gelam will turn the lively cultural enclave into a race-themed wonderland, set amidst its historical charm. Motorsports fans can look forward to mini motorcycles rides at Sultan Gate Road and simulator racing at Baghdad Street carpark.

Music lovers can swing by Sultan Gate Park and Aliwal Street carpark where a music festival programme includes live music competition Glam Voices 2024, as well as homegrown bands and acts such as NADI Singapura, 53A, BUSHMEN and more.

Food pitstops featured across Baghdad Street carpark, Sultan Gate Park and Aliwal Street carpark will also add to the celebratory atmosphere with over 30 F&B and 40 retail brands, free-to-public collaborative art with life-sized sustainable cardboard F1 car and art workshops.

An unforgettable fusion of street culture and racing at CQ @ Clarke Quay x Culture Cartel Presents: Street Style Speedway awaits visitors. Street Style Speedway features captivating art installations with local artists transforming car wraps into works of art, with a different visual experience in the evening when artworks are translated into projection mappings on cars.

A futuristic Speed Tunnel on Read Bridge will also mesmerise visitors with light projections of dynamic light installations and shows. Shoppers can explore the Limited Edt x Culture Cartel pop-up stores, which will showcase race-themed merchandise from street and lifestyle brands, before ending the night with a captivating Drone Show over Clarke Quay and the Singapore River, accompanied by vibrant music and lights.

A Race Through Time – The Singapore Grand Prix Through The Years. Photo courtesy: Ferrari Experience; Gallery26. |

New programme partners for this year’s GPSS include the newly-opened Dragonfly Singapore, a bar offering a time-limited and GPSS-exclusive cocktail menu; Off The Grid by The Southern Depot, presenting exclusive day-to-night arts, dining, and entertainment experiences, along with race-themed merchandise; and TRIFECTA Race Club’s rooftop takeover with pop-up party series GrooveTop, featuring a diverse DJ lineup and music genres, alongside surf and snow challenges and test drives.

Other highlights include tours, art shows, cocktails, gaming and electric karting across the island, from Gillman Barracks and the Civic District, to Sentosa, Dempsey and the Marina precinct.

