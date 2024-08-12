Singapore: Beaches At East Coast Park Reopened Following Oil Spill Clean-up

The announcement was made on August 11 on NParks’ digital notice board. “Cleaning of the beaches at East Coast Park by NEA has been completed and they are now reopened to the public. Non-primary water sports, such as kayaking, can resume at these areas,” it read.

“While it is safe to use the beach, the public is advised against swimming and primary contact water activities such as wakeboarding and stand-up paddling in the beach waters.

“We would like to thank all of the volunteers who have helped with the clean-up efforts,” it said.

On August 3, the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) announced the reopening of Siloso Beach, while it added that Palawan and Tanjong beaches will be reopened soon for the public.

The oil spill happened after one of the oil cargo tanks was ruptured due to an allision. It involved dredger VOX MAXIMA, which had reported a sudden loss in engine and steering control before its allision with bunker vessel MARINE HONOUR on the aforementioned date.

The allision caused a rupture of one of the MARINE HONOUR’s oil cargo tanks, and its contents of low-sulphur fuel oil were released to the sea.

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)