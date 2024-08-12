SDC Launches Singapore’s First Accessible Beach Track, Introduces Wheelchair-Friendly Adventure For PwDs

(Left to Right) Lee May Gee, Deputy Chief Executive, SG Enable; Eric Chua, Senior Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Social and Family Development; Thien Kwee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, SDC. Photo courtesy: Sentosa Development Corporation |

Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) has launched Singapore’s first accessible beach track and a series of inclusive tours led by persons with disabilities (PwDs), marking a significant milestone in its commitment to becoming a more inclusive tourist destination. These innovative initiatives, launched on August 10, are designed to enhance the visitor experience for everyone, regardless of physical ability or mobility challenges, and to set a new standard for accessibility in tourism.

The accessible beach track and inclusive tours are part of Sentosa’s broader vision to be an inclusive tourism destination and workplace that caters to the diverse needs of all visitors and colleagues, an official release stated. This initiative aligns with SDC’s accessibility approach to holistically consider island infrastructure, offerings and programming to the specialised training of employees to assimilate guests and colleagues who are differently abled. The design of developments on Sentosa already includes accessible entrances, pathways and lifts across more than 30 locations on the island, including hotels, attractions and dining outlets.

The recent island addition, Sentosa Sensoryscape, incorporates low-gradient walks and lifts, suitable for wheelchair users and parents with baby prams, aligned to Universal Design guidelines.



Beyond strengthening the inclusive proposition, the new trial takes pioneering inclusive tourism to the next level by test-bedding the accessible beach track as well as introducing wheelchair-friendly adventure for guests.

Pioneering accessible beach track

The new accessible beach track is designed to provide a seamless and enjoyable experience for visitors with mobility challenges. The track features a 23-metre-long slip-resistant and sturdy surface that extends from Emerald Pavilion across the picturesque Siloso Beach, ensuring that guests of all abilities, including strollers, can have a means to access the beach and the sand, along with accessible restrooms and amenities along the route.

These new initiatives were launched on Saturday at the ‘Beyond the Waves’ event, which was co-organised by SDC and SG Enable, and supported by Republic Polytechnic. The event brought together persons with disabilities, such as ex-Paralympic medallist Theresa Goh, social service organisations, and members of the public to foster greater inclusion and promote a deeper understanding towards the lived experiences of persons with disabilities. The beach track will also allow accessibility-challenged guests to experience the sandy beach for the first time with ease while collecting valuable feedback for future initiatives in inclusivity on the island.

Siloso beach. Photo courtesy: Sentosa Development Corporation |

The track will be trialled from now until 31 October 2024. Visitor feedback will be collected via a QR code located near the track, which will help SDC to further assess its feasibility of scaling up on other beaches on the island.

This new trial at Siloso Beach will add to the range of inclusive activities already on our beaches, including stand-up paddling programme for persons with autism held at Ola Beach Club, further enhancing our proposition as an inclusive and welcoming destination for everyone.

Inclusive island adventures

Complementing the island’s first accessible beach track, SDC also recently introduced the Sentosa Wheel Venture Accessibility Tour, a five-hour adventure designed for and led by persons with disabilities. This first of its kind tour includes an accessible route to attractions such as Sentosa Nature Discovery, SkyHelix Sentosa, Palawan Beach and UltraGolf at The Palawan @ Sentosa. Each tour aims to provide an enriching and enjoyable experience, ensuring that every mobility-challenged visitor can explore and appreciate the island’s attractions.

Conducted in collaboration with local tour operator Tribe Tours, these tours can be booked via Sentosa’s or Tribe Tours’ official website.

Sentosa’s commitment to inclusivity on the island

SDC is fully dedicated to being a world-class destination with many fulfilling experiences to visitors of all abilities. Apart from pioneering the accessible track and introducing inclusive tours, the organisation also initiated the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC) Accessible & Inclusive Travel Course, which aims to empower all employees to gain deeper insights and to acquire practical strategies to provide wholesome experiences to individuals of all abilities.

Beyond training, SDC is also actively exploring additional enhancements and developments to further support and enrich the experiences of persons with disabilities, such as enabling Eye-Able on the Sentosa website, allowing for greater digital accessibility for guests on the website to plan their trip to the island.

SDC’s commitment to developing an inclusive destination is evident since the signing of the Sentosa Cares Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SG Enable and Ministry of Social and Family Development last year, which aims to support PwDs and families with children living in public rental housing under the ComLink initiative by providing them employment opportunities on the island.

Since October 2023, more than 200 employees across Sentosa have undergone disability awareness workshops with Enabling Academy by SG Enable as part of their onboarding programme. The training not only equipped them with the knowledge and skills to better integrate colleagues with disabilities in the workplace, but also provide quality guest experience to those with disabilities or special needs. In addition, Island Partners such as Capella Singapore and Mount Faber Leisure Group who have hired persons with disabilities have attained the national Enabling Mark (Silver) accreditation, recognising their best practices and commitment to inclusive hiring.

“We are dedicated to creating an inclusive environment where guests of all abilities can experience the joy and beauty of our island and our beloved beaches. With the trial of Singapore’s first accessible beach track and our new range of inclusive tours, we are setting a new benchmark and taking a significant step toward making our destination welcoming and enjoyable for all. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to create lasting memories here, and we are committed to making that a reality.” said Lee Cheh Hsien, Assistant Chief Executive, Corporate and Sustainability Group, SDC.

Lee May Gee, Deputy Chief Executive, SG Enable, said, “SG Enable is dedicated to enabling persons with disabilities to live, learn, work, and play in an inclusive society. The accessible beach track and inclusive tours are groundbreaking steps towards ensuring that everyone can enjoy Sentosa’s island offerings. The Sentosa Wheel Venture Accessibility Tour not only enhances accessibility but also creates employment opportunities for persons with disabilities as docents or guides, contributing to a more inclusive community.”

(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)