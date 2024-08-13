Singapore: SDC Ramps Up Nightlife With Sentosa Night Mode

The extended time will be operational from August to October. Photo courtesy: Skyline Luge Singapore/Sentosa Development Corporation. |

In its drive to bolster its reputation as a day-to-night destination, the Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC), on Monday, unveiled the ‘Sentosa Night Mode’. The new feature will comprise a variety of activities from August to October.

“Guests are invited to bask in the island’s vibrant nightlife and beach club scene,” read an official news release from SDC.

Night Mode represents a strategic move to boost Sentosa’s appeal and allure after sunset and diversify its charm beyond the traditional daytime attractions. This initiative introduces a series of new nocturnal experiences, extended operating hours, and exclusive island-wide promotions, creating an exciting and immersive after-dark atmosphere.

Thien Kwee Eng, Chief Executive Officer, Sentosa Development Corporation, said, “The Night Mode initiative aims to diversify Sentosa’s offerings and extend its appeal beyond daylight hours to cater to growing visitor demands for evening entertainment options on Sentosa. With Night Mode, SDC aims to create new opportunities for guests to discover Sentosa anew and to extend the length of stay of guests on Sentosa.”

Night Mode is jam-packed with activities and experiences for visitors of all ages. Boasting 11 themed weekends featuring festive markets, street performances, to movie screenings, each weekend promises daytime fun that cascades seamlessly into the night.

With the recent addition of Sentosa Sensoryscape, a ridge-to-reef landmark connecting visitors from Resorts World Sentosa in the north to Sentosa’s beaches in the south, and to the various Night Mode offerings on the island, they are invited to explore Sensoryscape and let their senses wander.

Spanning 30,000 square metres, Sensoryscape is an oasis blending nature, design, and technology for an immersive, multi-sensorial journey. When night falls, Sensoryscape transforms into a night-time spectacle with ImagiNite, a unique outdoor light art with augmented reality experience that is designed to heighten visitors’ sensory adventure. Sensoryscape is open to the public daily, with ImagiNite starting nightly at 7:50pm.

Sentosa Naturalist Night Adventure & Fort Siloso

Building on its repertoire of unique and engaging island tours, tourists can also delight in night experiences such as Sentosa Naturalist Night Adventure and Fort Siloso Night Experience. These experiences will bring guests along on an unforgettable journey exploring Sentosa’s nocturnal wildlife and the historic Fort Siloso.

Late night performances and activities

On the third weekend of each month, visitors can expect extended operation hours and a variety of promotions at attractions, dining establishments, and retail outlets. The last weekend of August to October will see the transformation of Siloso Beach Walk into a vibrant street party area, featuring themed clubbing events for a memorable night out.

Night luge. Photo courtesy: Skyline Luge Singapore/ Sentosa Development Corporation. |

Island businesses like Skypark Sentosa by AJ Hackett, Singapore’s iconic bungy jumping site, will be introducing Twilight Thrills, an exhilarating night bungy experience for thrill-seekers under the stars. Additionally, Mega Adventure Park is also extending its hours into the night, offering a memorable night zip line experience where guests can soar through the night sky and discover the illuminated beauty of the island.

World-class festivals and events

Night Mode will also introduce three new and highly anticipated events set to redefine and deliver an extraordinary after-hours experience for visitors.

Waterbomb Singapore 2024

24 & 25 August, 2.00pm to 11.00pm, Siloso Beach. Tickets start from SGD 202

Waterbomb Singapore. Photo courtesy: WATERBOMB SINGAPORE 2024 and Viu/Singapore Development Corporation. |

Get ready for an electrifying Waterbomb Singapore, featuring a star-studded lineup comprising more than 10 popular K-pop and K-hip-hop stars, including Jay Park, RAIN, 2NE1 members CL and Sandara Park, Jessi, and BamBam, who will make a splash from 2.00pm to 11.00pm. The inaugural Singapore edition is a perfect blend of daytime fun that extends well into the night, catering to music lovers and water enthusiasts.

10 Hands

6 September, 7.00pm to 10.00pm, Sentosa Golf Club. Tickets SGD 238 (plus taxes) per person. Tickets available for sale at Pelago

10 Hands. Photo courtesy: Invade/Sentosa Development Corporation. |

Indulge in a one-night-only, exclusive showcase of culinary artistry, where top chefs from Sentosa come together to create an extraordinary six-course dinner menu at Sentosa Golf Club. Participating chefs include Chef Kong Kok Kiang from Sentosa Golf Club, Chef Cheok Wee Hiang from Mount Faber Leisure Group, Chef Eric Neo from Capella Singapore, Chef Eugene Chan from Panamericana, and Chef Yuzaimi from Interim Market Hall. Pair the dinner with cocktails by Signature Cocktail Co, a local company that collaborates with the world’s best bartenders to create premium ready-to-drink cocktails. This dinner is a must-visit for food enthusiasts seeking a unique and unforgettable dining experience.

Savour Park

13 to 15 September and 20 to 22 September, 3.00pm to 10.00pm, Palawan Green. Free admission

Savour Park. Photo courtesy: Invade/Sentosa Development Corporation. |

Food aficionados can continue their gastronomic journey at Savour Park, Singapore’s largest outdoor food truck event. A free entry, pet-friendly event that will take over Palawan Green over two weekends from 13 to 15 September and 20 to 22 September.

Enjoy extended hours from 3.00pm to 10.00pm filled with a diverse lineup of culinary delights and activities from 16 different food wagons and kombi vans.

Among the participating brands, visitors can look forward to specialty coffee from Hong Kong – Black Sugar Coffee, Muslim-owned AshesBurnnit, known for their innovative charcoal bun burgers, and Paknini, a locally owned brand that offers a delightful twist on traditional Italian cuisine.

Other event highlights and fringe activities include a vintage car fleet display, movie screenings, live DJ performances, hands-on workshops and joy rides in vintage cars.

