Shree Saini becomes first Indian to win Miss World America 2021

Los Angeles: The first Indian-American to win the crown of Miss World America 2021, Shree Saini of Washington State, is among the most unique pageant winners to be crowned.

An advocate for heart health, Saini has had a permanent pacemaker since she was 12 and overcame a major car accident which left her with burns all over her face. But she rarely if ever lets any of that hold her back or define her.

Diana Hayden crowned Shree Saini at the event, which was held at Miss World America headquarters in Los Angeles. She is also the first Indian-origin contestant to represent America at a global stage.

Right after the crowning moment was over, Shree Saini said in her statement, "I am happy and quite nervous. I can't express my feelings (in words). All the credit goes to my parents, especially my mother because of whose support I am here. Thank you Miss World America for this honour." The official Instagram handle of Miss World America shared the news with a caption that read as, "Shree, who is currently Miss World America Washington, also holds the prestigious position of 'MWA National Beauty with a Purpose Ambassador', a position she earned by working tirelessly to help those less fortunate and in need. Among her many accomplishments, her work has been recognized by UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, Susan G Komen, and many others.

We are certain Shree will continue to immaculately embody Beauty With A Purpose, and no doubt will be successful in raising awareness and attention to the Miss World America mission. Stay tuned and follow the Miss World America 2021 journey!" Shree Saini has also been crowned Miss India Worldwide 2018 at a pageant held in the Fords City of New Jersey.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 12:28 AM IST