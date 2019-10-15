Entertainment

Indian-American contestant Shree Saini collapses before 'Miss World America' final night

By IANS

Indian American beauty Shree Saini collapsed right before Miss World America final.

Las Vegas: Indian American beauty Shree Saini collapsed right before Miss World America final night of the competition. Shree will stay in a hospital for a "cardiac arrest watch", says her mother.

"Please pray for my daughter Shree Saini. This is Ekta Saini, Shree's mom. Shree collapsed right before Miss World America final night of competition, which started with evening gown," read a post shared on Instagram on Sunday.

Sharing details of what happened, the mother wrote: "They called me backstage after the ambulance had arrive, ready to take Shree to the hospital. Shree was so happy and joyful all day and did a great job yesterday at the Miss World America preliminary round. I heard that Shree won 5 out of 6 awards during today's final night of competition."

"We have been in hospital since 9 p.m. They are doing cat scan, EKG, etc. Doctors just told me that less than 1% people at age 12 have a Pacemaker. So Shree will stay in hospital for a 'cardiac arrest watch'. Prayers requested."

Thank you to my fellow sister-contestants, @josiesfaces for calling 911 and saving my life. Big thank you to my kind souls @missworld @vanessaponcedeleon, @americasmissworld @marisapaigebutler, all contestants @racheljoym_ @astronautmanju @_megangordon @missworldmaine @yesenia_niaa @gianna_puopolo @joseylynn17 @missworldamericateen_id @imperfectlyneelam @jasmineegarciia and their families who came to see me in hospital. My hospital room has dozens of bouquets. Congratulations to my sister queen @emmyrosecuvelier for winning Miss World America. I will come to cheer for you at Miss World. I love you Emmy and all our sister-contestants. I could not even go to stage and compete in the final Pageant. I had prepared for âªthis nightâ¬ for years, but I collapsed backstage and was taken to hospital. Doctors werenât able to find cause for the my sudden collapse . I have had a very active life so I knew how to prepare myself physically and mentally for competitions. Iâve grown up having a rigorous training schedule as a dancer and has a demanding schedule as a college student. Thanks to all of my wellwishers for thousands of prayers on social media comments for the betterment of my health. My humble work was recognized with the following awards. "Beauty with A Purpose Winner Award" "Top Influencer Winner Award" "Entrepreneur Challenge Winner Award" "Talent 1st Runner Up Award" "Top Model 1st Runner Up Award" Iâm so grateful to be alive and to have your endless blessings and support. ðð»

Please pray for my daughter Shree Saini. This is Ekta Saini, Shreeâs mom. Shree collapsed right before Miss World America final night of competition, which started with evening gown. They called me backstage after the ambulance had arrive, ready to take Shree to the hospital. Shree was so happy and joyful all day and did a great job yesterday at the Miss World America preliminary round. I heard that Shree won 5 out of 6 awards during todayâs final night of competition. We have been in hospital since 9pm. They are doing cat scan, EKG, etc. Doctors just told me that less than 1% people at age 12 have a Pacemaker. So Shree will stay in hospital for a âcardiac arrest watchâ. Prayers requested ðð»

Shree has survived severe facial burns, constant bullying, and a heart surgery for a pacemaker at age 12. Shree's childhood dream to serve as Miss World, led her to change her adversities to advocacy, have a victor mindset, rather than victim mindset, according to the official site of Miss World America.

Shree, who has studied at Yale University and Harvard University, has created an app on emotional health at Stanford University.

