Char Sahibzaade Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Daler Mehndi Shares His Thoughts With Us (Exclusive)

Char Sahibzaade Shaheedi Diwas is observed from December 20–28 every year, commemorating one of the most heartrending and heroic chapters in Sikh history. It refers to the ultimate sacrifices of the four Sahibzaade (Guru Gobind Singh’s sons) — Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. While the two older brothers were martyred in the Battle of Chamkaur, the younger ones were bricked alive at Sirhind for refusing to convert to Islam.

The Free Press Journal reached out to singer Daler Mehndi, so that he could share his thoughts about Shaheedi Diwas with us.

Poster of the animated drama Chaar Sahibzaade (2014) |

“The Sahibzaade gave us their young lives to live for the truth. It is during this week that we refresh our memories of the sacrifices they made. We need to keep fighting for the truth and pray for everyone’s happiness. This is my message to the whole world. When this week would come, our father would do kirtan,

singing praises and songs of martyrdom and sacrifice. We were very young, but even at that age we used to cry a lot when hearing the hymns. Now we may have grown old, but we still have the same feelings,” he told us.

“That day signifies a lot of pain, when they put their lives on the line for the sake of teaching Sikh values. They were so young, but still stayed steadfast in their faith. The whole universe recognises their strength, and there is a lot of affection for them. I also want to congratulate all the Sikhs, that because of the ultimate sacrifices that the Sahibzaade made, we are still here today. May Guru ji grant us ever-rising spirits so that we should live our life with dignity,” Daler said.