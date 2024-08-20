'She Is Mentally Weak': Lawyer Of Karachi Woman Who Killed 2 By Ramming Toyota Land Cruiser Into Bikes On Karsaz Road; Video

X

The lawyer of the woman, who killed two people, including a woman and injured three others as she rammed her Toyota Land Cruiser into several bikes on Karachi's Karsaz Road, in a statement to the media claimed that she is mentally weak and currently on medication.

The lawyer said that the accused, identified as Natasha, is "mentally weak" and unaware of the accident or that she was even driving a car. "She doesn’t know that she had an accident and drove a car; she is mentally weak," said Natasha's lawyer.

"She doesn't know that she had an accident and drove a car, she is mentally weak", the statement of the accused's lawyer on the Karsaz traffic accident.#TOKAlert #Karachi #Karsaz #Accident pic.twitter.com/zKJ3XpEAMC — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) August 20, 2024

Natasha, as per reports, driving an SUV fatally struck two people and injured three others in a tragic accident on Karachi's Karsaz Road on Monday. The incident occurred when she lost control of her vehicle while taking a turn, hitting several motorcycles before colliding with a parked car.

According to reports, at the time of the incident, the woman was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser in an "extremely negligent manner."

The sequence of events began when the SUV hit a motorcycle while turning from Tipu Sultan Road towards the service road of Muslim League House. The vehicle then struck two more motorcycles and eventually overturned after crashing into a parked car.

Another 'spoiled kid' runs over six people in Karachi's Karsaz road, leaving two dead on the spot.



The girl driving this vehicle was said to be the daughter of a well-known textile company's director.



The vehicle is registered under GulAhmed Wind Power LTD. #Karsazaccident pic.twitter.com/tkn7EHuwJE — Kashan Bhatti (@MkashanBhatti_) August 19, 2024

Five people were injured in the accident, with two later succumbing to their injuries at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

The deceased have not yet been identified.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered, and the woman was arrested and handed over to the police's investigation wing.

Media reports have identified the woman as Natasha, the wife of Danish Iqbal, chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited. CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, showing the luxury SUV ramming into a motorcycle carrying a man and his daughter.

CCTV footage of Karsaz's road accident in Karachi released. A man along with his daughter can be seen riding on a motorbike when a white car hit them from behind.#TOKAlert #Karachi pic.twitter.com/kpLjNwsk34 — Times of Karachi (@TOKCityOfLights) August 20, 2024

The scene of the accident quickly attracted attention, and videos recorded by passersby have gone viral on social media. One such video shows the accused in a distressed state, surrounded by a crowd. Despite the serious nature of the accident, the woman appeared to show little remorse, leading to angry comments from bystanders. In the video, local residents can be heard warning her to "control your attitude, they can kill you in a second," as police officers provided protection to prevent a possible mob attack.

کراچی میں "گل احمد انرجی لمٹیڈ" کے چئیرمین دانش اقبال کی بیوی نتاشا نے شراب کے نشے میں دھت ہو کر کارساز روڈ پر اپنی پراڈو سے پانچ لوگوں کچل دیے جن میں یونیورسٹی کی طالبہ آمنہ عارف اور ان والد بھی شامل ہیں۔ دونوں جان بحق ہوگئے۔ باقی زخمی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/kgK805Uxl1 — Jimmy Virk - Imranian (@JimmyVirkk) August 19, 2024

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.