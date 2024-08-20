'She Is Mentally Weak': Lawyer Of Karachi Woman Who Killed 2 By Ramming Toyota Land Cruiser Into Bikes On Karsaz Road; Video

The lawyer of the woman, who killed two people, including a woman and injured three others as she rammed her Toyota Land Cruiser into several bikes on Karachi's Karsaz Road, in a statement to the media claimed that she is mentally weak and currently on medication.
The lawyer said that the accused, identified as Natasha, is "mentally weak" and unaware of the accident or that she was even driving a car. "She doesn’t know that she had an accident and drove a car; she is mentally weak," said Natasha's lawyer.
Natasha, as per reports, driving an SUV fatally struck two people and injured three others in a tragic accident on Karachi's Karsaz Road on Monday. The incident occurred when she lost control of her vehicle while taking a turn, hitting several motorcycles before colliding with a parked car.
According to reports, at the time of the incident, the woman was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser in an "extremely negligent manner."
The sequence of events began when the SUV hit a motorcycle while turning from Tipu Sultan Road towards the service road of Muslim League House. The vehicle then struck two more motorcycles and eventually overturned after crashing into a parked car.
Five people were injured in the accident, with two later succumbing to their injuries at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
The deceased have not yet been identified.
Following the incident, an FIR was registered, and the woman was arrested and handed over to the police's investigation wing.
Media reports have identified the woman as Natasha, the wife of Danish Iqbal, chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited. CCTV footage of the accident has surfaced, showing the luxury SUV ramming into a motorcycle carrying a man and his daughter.
The scene of the accident quickly attracted attention, and videos recorded by passersby have gone viral on social media. One such video shows the accused in a distressed state, surrounded by a crowd. Despite the serious nature of the accident, the woman appeared to show little remorse, leading to angry comments from bystanders. In the video, local residents can be heard warning her to "control your attitude, they can kill you in a second," as police officers provided protection to prevent a possible mob attack.
The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.