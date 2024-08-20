Karachi Accident Video: Speeding SUV Driven By Businessman's Drunk Wife Rams Into Bike, Pedestrians; 3 Killed

At least three people were killed after the wife of a Karachi-based industrialist rammed into bikers and pedestrians while driving her SUV on Karsaz Road in Karachi on Monday.

According to Pakistani media reports, Natasha is the wife of industrialist Danish Iqbal, who is the chairman of Gul Ahmed Energy Limited.

According to Karachi Police, a speeding SUV lost control and crashed into a motorcycle, other vehicles, and several pedestrians before plunging onto the service road.

The collision was so severe that two people died on the spot, while a third person succumbed to his injuries later in the hospital.

According to local reports, after the deadly crash, the accused, who was allegedly drunk, as per eyewitnesses, tried to flee but was stopped by locals who handed her over to the police.

After being informed, the police rushed to the spot. The accused was detained, and the injured were taken to the hospital. Four people were critically injured in the accident.

The visuals of the incident have gone viral on social media. A video recorded by one of the passersby shows the scene in which the accused can be seen in a distressed condition. In the video, she is surrounded by a crowd who recorded her to reveal her identity. Showing no remorse to what she did post accident, angry locals told her "control your attitude, they can kill you in a second", as she was given protection by policemen who ensured she doesn't face a mob attack.

کراچی میں "گل احمد انرجی لمٹیڈ" کے چئیرمین دانش اقبال کی بیوی نتاشا نے شراب کے نشے میں دھت ہو کر کارساز روڈ پر اپنی پراڈو سے پانچ لوگوں کچل دیے جن میں یونیورسٹی کی طالبہ آمنہ عارف اور ان والد بھی شامل ہیں۔ دونوں جان بحق ہوگئے۔ باقی زخمی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/kgK805Uxl1 — Jimmy Virk - Imranian (@JimmyVirkk) August 19, 2024

The police took two female suspects into custody and started an investigation into the matter, according to a report by Dailyausaf.com.

The Karachi Police have initiated legal action against Natasha.

According to Pakistan's Geo TV news, the police have asked the family for the medical history of the suspect involved in the accident.

The police have also taken the blood and urine samples from accused for medical examination.

As per reports, Natasha takes medication for mental stress.