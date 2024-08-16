Nashik News: Elderly Man Killed in Hit-and-Run by Speeding Motorcyclist; Bizman Defrauded of ₹1.5 Crores |

A 68-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving a speeding motorcycle in the Vihitgaon Chauphuli area. The incident occurred while the pedestrian, Laxman Namdev Shinde (resident of Handoremala, Vihitgaon), was walking on the road on Wednesday.

An unknown motorcyclist, traveling at high speed, collided with Shinde, causing severe injuries. Shinde's son, Dilip Shinde, rushed him to the district hospital. Despite receiving medical treatment, Dr Tushar Dandore pronounced him dead on Thursday.

A case has been registered at Nashik Road Police Station, and the motorcyclist fled the scene with the vehicle. The police are currently investigating the incident.

Bizman defrauded of ₹1.5 Crores

A person in Gujarat defrauded a city businessman of approximately ₹1.5 Crores under the pretext of selling machines for making nylon thread. Despite receiving the payment, the suspect did not deliver the machines and instead used the money. A fraud complaint has been filed at the cyber police station.

In July, a city businessman was blackmailed by an individual from Gujarat. The businessman had searched online for a machine required to produce nylon thread and was connected through an intermediary to HDN Prosil Pvt. Ltd., owned by the suspect, Hardik Patel. Following Patel's instructions, the businessman secured a loan and deposited ₹1.46 crore into the suspect's bank account to purchase two machines.

However, Patel failed to deliver any machines to the businessman. When the businessman attempted to contact Patel multiple times, his calls were ignored. It was also discovered that Patel had used approximately ₹40 lakh for his personal use from the deposited amount. As a result, the businessman approached the cyber police and filed a complaint against Patel. The police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act along with fraud and have initiated an investigation.

Upon receiving the complaint, Senior Police Inspector of Cyber Riyaz Shaikh began the investigation. When the bank account in which the money was deposited was examined, it was found to contain ₹1.06 crore, which was subsequently frozen through the bank.