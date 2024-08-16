Explore Pune This Weekend (August 17 & 18): LEGO Builder Workshop, Comix Reading And More

Shaniwar Wada | Gaurav Kadam

Pune is one of the most vibrant cities to spend a weekend, and this one is no exception. With a variety of events and heritage walks planned, there's something exciting for everyone. Check out the list below and make the most of your weekend by exploring all that the city has to offer.

1. LEGO Builder Workshop: Unplug from screens and dive into the captivating world of LEGO building at the LEGO Builder Workshop. Whether you're a seasoned builder or a first-timer, you'll find something to love among over 80 available sets. Spend a few hours crafting your favourite designs and sharing LEGO stories with fellow enthusiasts. Perfect for all ages, this workshop is your chance to rediscover the joy of hands-on creativity.

2. Comix Reading: Head to the Pagdandi Bookstore for an engaging event where Pune-based visual artist Aditi Mali will discuss her debut book, 'Shampoo and Daddy!' Following her talk, Aditi will have a lively conversation with fellow artist Debangshu Moulik, exploring the world of comics, books, and more. Don’t miss the chance to get your copy signed by Aditi and chat with her about her creative journey!

3. Breathless Screening: The Orange Art & Book Cafe, in collaboration with Alliance Française Pune, presents another gem of French New Wave cinema! Prepare for an unforgettable evening featuring Jean-Luc Godard's 'Breathless,' a groundbreaking film that redefined cool and shattered cinematic conventions. Experience this iconic masterpiece as it was meant to be seen—on the big screen.

4. Old Pune Heritage Walk: Immerse yourself in the rich history of Pune as you explore the old city and its bylanes on foot. Discover captivating tales of the Marathas and the dramatic rise and fall of the Peshwas. Wander through historic bazaars, marvel at the diverse architectural styles of monuments, temples, and traditional houses, and gain insight into the time-honoured art and craft forms that have shaped the city's cultural identity. Your journey will take you to iconic locations such as Shaniwar Wada, Kasba Ganpati Mandir, Mahatma Phule Mandai, etc.

- Compiled by WeAreChompions