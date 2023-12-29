Shark Attack In Australia: Teenage Surfer Khai Cowley Mauled To Death By Ocean Predator Near Ethel Beach

Representational Image

A teenage surfer was mauled to death by a shark in Australia. The shark attack happened near Ethel Beach in the Innes National Park. The victim was identified as 15-year-old surfer Khai Cowley. Cowley's father helplessly watched the shark savagely attacking his son. This was the fifth shark attack in south Australia in 2023.

Cowley and his father were 30 to 40 metres offshore when a shark attacked him. His leg was bitten off by the shark while his father watched everything in shock and horror. A local guy witnessed everything and jumped on his board to help severely injured Cowley.

"The shark was circling them as the guy pulled the boy out of the water. There was a lot of blood. He brought him to shore but I think it was too late by then," one onlooker told the Adelaide Advertiser.

Victim's aunt launches campaign to raise fund

Cowley's aunt Lauryn Barley has launched a campaign to raise fund for the deceased surfer's parents. "Our beloved Khai was suddenly taken from us by a white pointer while surfing at Ethel Wreck off the coast of Yorke Penisula. I’m here to try help raise funds for my sister, Kate and brother, Tim to cover the cost of the funeral service," she posted.

Khai Cowley was a talented surfer

Khai Cowley was a talented young surfer in Australia. The Seaview Road Board Riders surf club named him the "most outstanding grom performer". He was ranked 146th under 18 surfer in the country.

Reacting to Cowley's death, the Surfing South Australia released a statement and condoled his demise. "We are devastated to learn that a young, talented and dearly loved member of our surfing community, was the surfer involved in the attack at Ethel Beach, and are absolutely shattered to hear that the incident was fatal. Our utmost deepest sympathies are with his family," it stated.