Mexico Shark Attack Video: Woman Dies After Shark Bites Off Leg While Rescuing Her 5-Year-Old Daughter At Beach In Melaque

Facing a shark has always been a swimmer's worst nightmare. Many incidents of shark attacks have come to light from across the globe. In a similar incident, a 26-year-old woman was swimming with her 5-year-old daughter near a beach in Mexico when a shark attacked them and bit off the woman's leg. The woman lost her life in the attack while saving her minor daughter from the shark. There are reports that the incident occurred on Saturday (December 02) near the beach in Melaque.

VIDEO: Woman killed in shark attack at beach in Mexico

A Mexican woman died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark in the Pacific Ocean off the beach town of Melaque, Jalisco, Mexico 🇲🇽 | 3 December 2023 | #sharkattack #Mexicopic.twitter.com/ZwXdep8JWS — Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) December 4, 2023

They were on a floating platform not too far from the shore

The victim has been identified as Maria Fernandez Martinez Jimenez, and she lived in a nearby town. They were on a floating platform not too far from the shore when the shark attacked the mother-daughter duo.

Disturbing Video. Viewer's Discretion Advised

She was helping her daughter get onto the platform

She was helping her daughter get onto the platform when the shark attacked her. Thankfully, her daughter wasn't hurt. People brought the bleeding woman to the beach, but she lost a lot of blood from the shark bite on her hip and passed away despite quick help from rescuers.

Videos of the woman after being brought to the shore are circulating

Many videos of the woman being brought to the shore after the shark attack are circulating on social media and it can be seen in the video that the woman's leg has been bitten off by the shark and the woman is lying in a pool of blood at the beach. Blood is seen emanating out of her leg that was bit by the shark.

The authorities closed the beaches in Melaque

To keep everyone safe, the authorities closed the beaches in Melaque and Barra de Navidad where the incident unfolded. The local government posted on Facebook, saying they're working with the authorities to make sure that the beaches are safe and urged people not to swim in that area for now.

Shark attacks aren't common in Mexico

Shark attacks aren't common in Mexico. In a similar incident in 2019, a person survived a shark bite on his arm in Magdalena Bay, Baja California Sur Coast.