Shark Awareness Day: 6 Facts About The Aquatic Creature That Will Surprise You

Shark Awareness Day is around the corner and on this day, we bring to you some facts about the aquatic creature.
July 14 is observed as a day to dispel fear and myths about the large fish.
Did you know? Most sharks have a sixth sense that helps them hone in on prey. They also have the seventh sense which makes it two more than humans.
Also, Sharks are older than dinosaurs.
Sharks use their gills to filter oxygen from the water.
Sharks can open their mouth to nearly 180 degrees
Sharks are believed to hunt in the evening and night.
Galeophobia is the excessive fear of sharks.
