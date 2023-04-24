World Penguin Day: 7 interesting facts about the aquatic bird

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 24, 2023
World Penguin Day is observed on April 25. On this day, let us remember and know the aquatic bird.
(1) Penguins spend around half their time in water and the other half on land.
(2) Penguins are flightless birds.
(3) Most penguins live in the Southern Hemisphere. The Galapagos Penguin is the only penguin species that ventures north of the equator in the wild.
(4) Penguins eat a range of fish and other sea life that they catch underwater.
(5) King Penguins are the second largest penguin species.
(6) The oldest penguin fossils are 62 million years old. That is only 3 million years after the dinosaurs disappeared from Earth.
(7) Crested penguins have yellow crests, as well as red bills and eyes
