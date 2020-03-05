Shalom Namaste: Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu urges citizens to ditch handshake amid coronavirus outbreak

Following a review meeting to fight the spread of coronavirus, holding a press conference, Netanyahu said that several measures will be announced to prevent and combat the spread of the virus.

He also added that simple measures like avoiding the normal handshake while greeting people may possibly be replaced, Interestingly, he said that one should greet people with the Indian 'Namaste'.

He even went on to demonstrate at the press conference as to how the Indians do 'Namaste' while they greet people.