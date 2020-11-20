World

Updated on

Several injured in stabbing attack in Germany: Report

By ANI

Image for representation
Image for representation
AFP

Several people suffered injuries in a stabbing attack in Germany's Oberhausen on Thursday.

An attacker who injured several people with a knife in a German city of Oberhausen has been arrested, Sputnik reported citing a local media report.

Those injured were reportedly taken to the intensive care unit in a hospital. The perpetrator, who, according to the report, is currently in custody, was also injured and received medical care.

Further details are awaited.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in