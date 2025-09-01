 SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Ending Ukraine Conflict As Soon As Possible
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldSCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Ending Ukraine Conflict As Soon As Possible

SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Ending Ukraine Conflict As Soon As Possible

We welcome all recent efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and hope that all the relevant sides will move forward "constructively", Modi said in his televised opening remarks. The call of humanity is to end the conflict as soon as possible and find ways to bring permanent peace to the region, he said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:59 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin | X @narendramodi

Tianjin (China): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday conveyed to Russian President Vladimir Putin that it is humanity's call to end the Ukraine conflict as soon as possible.

Modi and Putin held talks on the margins of the annual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in this Chinese port city.

We welcome all recent efforts to bring peace to Ukraine and hope that all the relevant sides will move forward "constructively", Modi said in his televised opening remarks.

The call of humanity is to end the conflict as soon as possible and find ways to bring permanent peace to the region, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Google Issues Urgent Cybersecurity Alert For 2.5 Billion Gmail Users In India And Beyond
Google Issues Urgent Cybersecurity Alert For 2.5 Billion Gmail Users In India And Beyond
'Sugar Levels Drop, Unable To Walk': Manoj Jarange-Patil's Health Deteriorates Amid Day 4 Of Maratha Reservation Protest In Mumbai - VIDEO
'Sugar Levels Drop, Unable To Walk': Manoj Jarange-Patil's Health Deteriorates Amid Day 4 Of Maratha Reservation Protest In Mumbai - VIDEO
Sumona Chakravarti Deletes Post Against Maratha Protesters After Writing That She Felt 'Unsafe' In South Mumbai
Sumona Chakravarti Deletes Post Against Maratha Protesters After Writing That She Felt 'Unsafe' In South Mumbai
BSEB Opens Class 6 Admission Process For Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2026-27 At biharsimultala.com; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern
BSEB Opens Class 6 Admission Process For Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2026-27 At biharsimultala.com; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern
Read Also
Visuals Depict Massive Destruction Caused By 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan
article-image
Read Also
Shehbaz Sharif On Sidelines? PM Modi, Putin Seen Chatting As They Walk Past Pak PM At SCO Meet In...
article-image
Read Also
Afghanistan Earthquake: Around 600 Killed, Over 800 Injured After 6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Kunar...
article-image

Modi also said that India is waiting to receive the Russian leader.

Putin is set to travel to India in December for summit talks with Modi.

India and Russia always moved forward shoulder-to-shoulder even in difficult times, Modi said.

He said close relations between India and Russia are significant for global peace, stability and prosperity.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Ending Ukraine Conflict...

SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Ending Ukraine Conflict...

Visuals Depict Massive Destruction Caused By 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan

Visuals Depict Massive Destruction Caused By 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan

Afghanistan Earthquake: Around 600 Killed, Over 800 Injured After 6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Kunar...

Afghanistan Earthquake: Around 600 Killed, Over 800 Injured After 6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Kunar...

Shehbaz Sharif On Sidelines? PM Modi, Putin Seen Chatting As They Walk Past Pak PM At SCO Meet In...

Shehbaz Sharif On Sidelines? PM Modi, Putin Seen Chatting As They Walk Past Pak PM At SCO Meet In...

Photo Of The Day: PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Car For Bilateral Talks Amid SCO Summit In...

Photo Of The Day: PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Car For Bilateral Talks Amid SCO Summit In...