 Visuals Depict Massive Destruction Caused By 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldVisuals Depict Massive Destruction Caused By 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan

Visuals Depict Massive Destruction Caused By 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan

Emergency aid efforts are currently underway, with the Afghan Red Crescent Society confirming that its teams are on the ground in the worst-hit areas.

Aditi SUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:35 PM IST
article-image
Visuals Depict Massive Destruction Caused By 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

Kunar: A powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar just before midnight on Sunday, August 31, killing at least 622 people and injuring more than 1,500, according to the Interior Ministry, at the time of filing this report.

The 6.3-magnitude quake devastated several remote districts, and officials have warned that the death toll may rise.

Emergency aid efforts are currently underway, with the Afghan Red Crescent Society confirming that its teams are on the ground in the worst-hit areas. “A powerful earthquake struck late last night in various areas of Nurgal district, Kunar province, causing both human casualties and significant financial losses,” the agency said on X.

Injured survivor being tended to at a crowded emergency ward in Kunar after the earthquake wreaked havoc across the region.

Injured survivor being tended to at a crowded emergency ward in Kunar after the earthquake wreaked havoc across the region. | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

Many villages in districts including Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapadare have reportedly been “completely destroyed,” according to Sharafat Zaman, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

FPJ Shorts
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Protestors Block Traffic, Perform Stunts On Road In Mumbai| VIDEO
Maratha Reservation Protest Day 4: Protestors Block Traffic, Perform Stunts On Road In Mumbai| VIDEO
Supreme Court Backs E20 Rollout, Rejects Plea For Ethanol-Free Petrol Option
Supreme Court Backs E20 Rollout, Rejects Plea For Ethanol-Free Petrol Option
SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Ending Ukraine Conflict As Soon As Possible
SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Ending Ukraine Conflict As Soon As Possible
Google Issues Urgent Cybersecurity Alert For 2.5 Billion Gmail Users In India And Beyond
Google Issues Urgent Cybersecurity Alert For 2.5 Billion Gmail Users In India And Beyond
A healthcare worker distributes emergency medicine and water to medical teams amid a surge in casualties.

A healthcare worker distributes emergency medicine and water to medical teams amid a surge in casualties. | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

Medical Response Overwhelmed as Casualty Numbers Mount

Hospitals in Kunar are struggling to cope with the influx of patients. The Ministry of Defence has deployed 30 doctors and over 800 kilograms of medicine to support overwhelmed local medical centres, state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

Additional medical teams from Nangarhar and Kabul have also arrived to assist rescue and treatment efforts.

Crowds gather outside a paediatric casualty ward in Jalalabad, with locals carrying relief supplies and stretchers.

Crowds gather outside a paediatric casualty ward in Jalalabad, with locals carrying relief supplies and stretchers. | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

Afghanistan’s disaster response chief, Mullah Nooruddin Turab, has reached Kunar to oversee relief operations. As many of the affected areas are mountainous and accessible only by air, residents are reportedly digging through rubble with their hands to rescue survivors. “Rescue operations are still underway,” said Zaman, adding that full casualty figures from several districts were yet to be confirmed.

A collapsed home in one of the worst-hit villages, where locals continue to dig through debris for trapped residents.

A collapsed home in one of the worst-hit villages, where locals continue to dig through debris for trapped residents. | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

Aftershocks and Terrain Complicate Rescue Efforts

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth, increasing its destructive power. With communications disrupted in many areas, the true extent of damage remains unclear.

Emergency response teams load patients into ambulances as hospitals continue to receive the injured throughout the day.

Emergency response teams load patients into ambulances as hospitals continue to receive the injured throughout the day. | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

Aid groups have warned that logistical constraints and lack of equipment could slow rescue and relief operations. The quake hit around 19:30 GMT Sunday night, sending tremors across the eastern belt of the country.

Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry has deployed 30 doctors along with 800 kilograms of medical supplies to Kunar province to assist hospitals struggling to manage the high number of injured, according to the state-run Bakhtar news agency.

Additionally, Mullah Nooruddin Turab, head of the State Ministry for National Disaster Management, has reached Kunar to supervise the ongoing emergency response, Bakhtar reported.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Ending Ukraine Conflict...

SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi Meets Russian President Vladimir Putin, Calls For Ending Ukraine Conflict...

Visuals Depict Massive Destruction Caused By 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan

Visuals Depict Massive Destruction Caused By 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan

Afghanistan Earthquake: Around 600 Killed, Over 1500 Injured After 6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Kunar...

Afghanistan Earthquake: Around 600 Killed, Over 1500 Injured After 6.3-Magnitude Quake Hits Kunar...

Shehbaz Sharif On Sidelines? PM Modi, Putin Seen Chatting As They Walk Past Pak PM At SCO Meet In...

Shehbaz Sharif On Sidelines? PM Modi, Putin Seen Chatting As They Walk Past Pak PM At SCO Meet In...

Photo Of The Day: PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Car For Bilateral Talks Amid SCO Summit In...

Photo Of The Day: PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Car For Bilateral Talks Amid SCO Summit In...