Visuals Depict Massive Destruction Caused By 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake In Afghanistan

Kunar: A powerful earthquake struck Afghanistan’s eastern provinces of Kunar and Nangarhar just before midnight on Sunday, August 31, killing at least 622 people and injuring more than 1,500, according to the Interior Ministry, at the time of filing this report.

The 6.3-magnitude quake devastated several remote districts, and officials have warned that the death toll may rise.

#Kunar:

A powerful #earthquake struck late last night in various areas of Nurgal district, Kunar province, causing both human casualties and significant financial losses to local communities.

In the immediate aftermath, officials from the #ARCS, along with medical teams, rushed…

Emergency aid efforts are currently underway, with the Afghan Red Crescent Society confirming that its teams are on the ground in the worst-hit areas. “A powerful earthquake struck late last night in various areas of Nurgal district, Kunar province, causing both human casualties and significant financial losses,” the agency said on X.

Injured survivor being tended to at a crowded emergency ward in Kunar after the earthquake wreaked havoc across the region. | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

Many villages in districts including Nur Gul, Soki, Watpur, Manogi and Chapadare have reportedly been “completely destroyed,” according to Sharafat Zaman, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry.

A healthcare worker distributes emergency medicine and water to medical teams amid a surge in casualties. | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

Medical Response Overwhelmed as Casualty Numbers Mount

Hospitals in Kunar are struggling to cope with the influx of patients. The Ministry of Defence has deployed 30 doctors and over 800 kilograms of medicine to support overwhelmed local medical centres, state-run Bakhtar news agency reported.

ویډیو: د کونړ د نورګل ولسوالۍ په مزار دره کې د زلزله ځپلو د ژغورنې عملیات لا هم روان دي او ژوبل شوي کسان د هوا له لارې د ننګرهار حوزوي روغتون ته لېږدول کیږي.#طلوع‌نیوز pic.twitter.com/MQNdoLyJw6 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) September 1, 2025

Additional medical teams from Nangarhar and Kabul have also arrived to assist rescue and treatment efforts.

Crowds gather outside a paediatric casualty ward in Jalalabad, with locals carrying relief supplies and stretchers. | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

Afghanistan’s disaster response chief, Mullah Nooruddin Turab, has reached Kunar to oversee relief operations. As many of the affected areas are mountainous and accessible only by air, residents are reportedly digging through rubble with their hands to rescue survivors. “Rescue operations are still underway,” said Zaman, adding that full casualty figures from several districts were yet to be confirmed.

A collapsed home in one of the worst-hit villages, where locals continue to dig through debris for trapped residents. | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

Aftershocks and Terrain Complicate Rescue Efforts

The earthquake struck at a shallow depth, increasing its destructive power. With communications disrupted in many areas, the true extent of damage remains unclear.

Emergency response teams load patients into ambulances as hospitals continue to receive the injured throughout the day. | (Photo Courtesy: The Free press Journal)

Aid groups have warned that logistical constraints and lack of equipment could slow rescue and relief operations. The quake hit around 19:30 GMT Sunday night, sending tremors across the eastern belt of the country.

د ملي اسلامي اردو څلور الوتکې، چې ۸۰۰ کیلوګرامه درمل او دیرش تنه ډاکټران پکې وو، کونړ ته ورسیدلې.#ملي‌تلویزیون pic.twitter.com/WRfGfVKZ6y — RTA Pashto (@rtapashto) September 1, 2025

Additionally, Mullah Nooruddin Turab, head of the State Ministry for National Disaster Management, has reached Kunar to supervise the ongoing emergency response, Bakhtar reported.