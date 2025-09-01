In Photo: PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Car For Bilateral Talks Amid SCO Summit In Tianjin; Strategic Dialogue On Agenda | PTI

Tianjin: Following the SCO meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen travelling together in the same car on their way to the venue of their bilateral meeting on Monday, September 1, signalling the depth of the India-Russia relationship.

The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where both leaders are attending alongside their counterparts from member states.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the SCO Leaders’ Meeting, outlining India’s regional priorities. His bilateral with Putin comes at a time of rising trade tensions with the United States, following Washington’s steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports in response to New Delhi’s continued import of Russian crude oil.

Talks between Modi and Putin are expected to focus on regional security, strategic cooperation, and the future of economic engagement under shifting global alignments. The two leaders were also seen exchanging a warm hug ahead of their formal talks.