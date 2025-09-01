 In Photo: PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Car For Bilateral Talks Amid SCO Summit In Tianjin; Strategic Dialogue On Agenda
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldIn Photo: PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Car For Bilateral Talks Amid SCO Summit In Tianjin; Strategic Dialogue On Agenda

In Photo: PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Car For Bilateral Talks Amid SCO Summit In Tianjin; Strategic Dialogue On Agenda

Talks between Modi and Putin are expected to focus on regional security, strategic cooperation, and the future of economic engagement under shifting global alignments.

Aditi SUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
In Photo: PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Car For Bilateral Talks Amid SCO Summit In Tianjin; Strategic Dialogue On Agenda | PTI

Tianjin: Following the SCO meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin were seen travelling together in the same car on their way to the venue of their bilateral meeting on Monday, September 1, signalling the depth of the India-Russia relationship.

The meeting is taking place on the sidelines of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, where both leaders are attending alongside their counterparts from member states.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi addressed the SCO Leaders’ Meeting, outlining India’s regional priorities. His bilateral with Putin comes at a time of rising trade tensions with the United States, following Washington’s steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports in response to New Delhi’s continued import of Russian crude oil.

Talks between Modi and Putin are expected to focus on regional security, strategic cooperation, and the future of economic engagement under shifting global alignments. The two leaders were also seen exchanging a warm hug ahead of their formal talks.

FPJ Shorts
Missed The ITR 2025 Deadline? Don't Panic, Income Tax Department Sending Reminders
Missed The ITR 2025 Deadline? Don't Panic, Income Tax Department Sending Reminders
'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai At Reliance AGM
'AI Opportunity In India Is Extraordinary, Will Transform Even The Smallest Kirana Store,' Says Google CEO Sundar Pichai At Reliance AGM
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Exam City Slip To Be Released Today; Check Vacancy Details Here
RRB Ministerial & Isolated Categories Recruitment 2025: Exam City Slip To Be Released Today; Check Vacancy Details Here
Consumer Connect: 'Deemed Conveyance Possible Without OC,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Deemed Conveyance Possible Without OC,' Says Expert

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Photo: PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Car For Bilateral Talks Amid SCO Summit In Tianjin;...

In Photo: PM Modi, Putin Travel Together In Car For Bilateral Talks Amid SCO Summit In Tianjin;...

BIG Win For India! SCO Members Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack In Presence Of Pakistan PM Shehbaz...

BIG Win For India! SCO Members Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack In Presence Of Pakistan PM Shehbaz...

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Aftershocks Felt Across Region

6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Afghanistan, Aftershocks Felt Across Region

'No Double Standards On Terrorism': PM Modi Names Al-Qaeda In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence, Calls Out...

'No Double Standards On Terrorism': PM Modi Names Al-Qaeda In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence, Calls Out...

PM Modi & Chinese President Xi Jinping Seek Reset In India-China Ties, Stress Strategic Cooperation

PM Modi & Chinese President Xi Jinping Seek Reset In India-China Ties, Stress Strategic Cooperation