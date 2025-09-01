Ukraine Crisis To Multi-Sectoral Trade: 10 Key Takeaways From PM Modi & Putin's Bilateral Talks On Sidelines Of SCO Summit | X/@narendramodi

Tianjin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a comprehensive bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China on Monday, September 1.

While the the SCO discussions were mostly focused on regional cooperation, the Modi-Putin meeting was squarely centred on reinforcing bilateral ties across economic, energy and strategic domains.

Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including… pic.twitter.com/DhTyqOysbf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 1, 2025

Here are ten key takeaways from the meeting:

1. Discussions On Trade, Fertilisers, Energy and Security

According to a post shared by PM Modi on X, both leaders explored opportunities to deepen collaboration in key sectors including trade, fertilisers, security, space and culture. The conversation reflected both countries’ commitment to expanding their already multi-sectoral engagement.

2. Modi Reiterates India's Push for Peace in Ukraine

The Prime Minister raised the issue of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and emphasised the importance of ending hostilities. He said he hoped “both Russia and Ukraine will move forward to end their war soon”, according to a report by Reuters. India has consistently maintained that diplomacy and dialogue are the only viable paths to peace.

3. Support Expressed for Ukraine Peace Initiatives

Beyond expressing hope for an end to the war, PM Modi also conveyed support for recent initiatives aimed at resolving the Ukraine crisis. Both sides agreed on the urgency of expediting a ceasefire and working toward a durable political solution.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

4. Putin Welcomes Modi with Warmth and Familiarity

President Putin referred to PM Modi as his “dear friend” during the talks, underlining the depth of personal rapport between the two leaders. This sentiment was echoed in visuals of the two leaders arriving together at the meeting venue, a moment Modi described as “always insightful”.

5. Leaders Reaffirm Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership

Both Modi and Putin reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ between India and Russia. This year marks the 15th anniversary of that designation, a symbolic milestone in bilateral relations.

6. Satisfaction Over Growth in Economic and Energy Ties

The two leaders expressed satisfaction over the steady expansion in economic and energy cooperation. Modi noted the importance of this sustained growth and indicated that these sectors remain central to the broader partnership.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

7. Global and Regional Developments Reviewed

In addition to Ukraine, the two sides discussed other regional and global developments. While specific details were not made public, the conversation included issues with broader geopolitical implications, reflecting India and Russia’s shared interest in regional stability.

8. PM Modi Invites Putin to India for Annual Summit

PM Modi formally invited President Putin to visit India for the 23rd Annual India-Russia Summit, scheduled later this year. The in-person meeting is expected to further strengthen strategic alignment between the two nations.

9. Visual Diplomacy: Leaders Travelled Together for Meeting

In a gesture that appeared to reinforce the strength of their bilateral relationship, Modi and Putin travelled together to the meeting venue. The Indian leader later posted a photograph of their joint arrival, noting the value of their discussions.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

10. Modi Describes the Meeting as 'Excellent'

Following the talks, PM Modi described the meeting as “excellent” in a post on X. He summarised the agenda as covering bilateral cooperation across sectors and a shared vision for “regional and global stability”.

Following the meeting, the Prime Minister departed from China, successfully completing his trip.