Science fiction day: Remembering the incredible work of Isaac Asimov

Writer Isaac Asimov | Twitter

You cannot be blamed if you have never heard of Science fiction day. The day is common in some places, while completely unknown in others. Reading science fiction books, watching Sci-Fi films, dressing up as a favorite superhero and perhaps even taking part in Comic-Con are not the things that everybody does. However, in recent years, Science fiction day has become popular across the world among dedicated fans of science fiction.

History of science fiction day

The science fiction day is celebrated on January 2 each year. The date is chosen in order to correspond with the official birth date of famed science fiction writer Isaac Asimov, who is thought to have been born January 2nd, 1920. Mr. Asimov is responsible for some incredible works of science fiction literature during his lifetime, such as “Nightfall” and the “Foundation Trilogy”.

Organizations such as the Hallmark Channel as well as the Scholastic Corporation have provided credence to the science fiction day by their recognition.

More about Isaac Asimov

Isaac Asimov was a Russian-American author and biochemist, best known for his works in science fiction and popular science. He was born in Russia in 1920 and emigrated to the United States with his family at the age of three. Asimov received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Columbia University and went on to work as a professor of biochemistry at Boston University.

Asimov is considered one of the most famous and influential science fiction writers of all time. He wrote over 500 books in his lifetime, including hundreds of science fiction novels and stories, as well as non-fiction works on a wide range of topics including science, history, and literature.

Asimov was awarded numerous awards for his writing, including the Hugo Award and the Nebula Award. He was inducted into the Science Fiction and Fantasy Hall of Fame in 1979 and was named a Grand Master by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America in 1988. Asimov passed away in 1992, but his works continue to be popular and influential today.