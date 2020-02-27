''Sab Yaad Rakha Jaayega': Pink Floyd's Roger Waters recites poetry by Aamir Aziz, calls Modi a fascist

Addressing the audience, Rogers said, "Julian is why we are here today, but this is no parochial protest. We are part of a global movement that might be the beginning of the global enlightenment, which this fragile planet so desperately needs.”

In the video, Waters goes onto introduce Aamir Aziz as a young poet and activist in Delhi who was involved in the fight against Modi and his fascist racist citizenship law. Quoting lines from the poetry, 'Sab Yaad rakha Jaayega Roger says,

"Everything will be remembered

Kill us, we will become ghosts

And write of your killings, with all the evidence

You write jokes in court,

We will write ‘justice’ on the walls

We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear

We will write so clearly that even the blind will read

You write injustice on earth

We will write revolution in the sky"

Here is the video: