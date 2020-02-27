''Sab Yaad Rakha Jaayega': Pink Floyd's Roger Waters recites poetry by Aamir Aziz, calls Modi a fascist

Co-founder of the popular rock band Pink Floyd, George Waters, spoke about the current anti-CAA protests that are causing the capital to burn, while he was protesting for the release of Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks.
The English composer, singer and songwriter was spotted protesting in London. During the protest, he not only referred to the anti-CAA protests, but also mentioned the protests in Argentina and France.
Addressing the audience, Rogers said, "Julian is why we are here today, but this is no parochial protest. We are part of a global movement that might be the beginning of the global enlightenment, which this fragile planet so desperately needs.”
In the video, Waters goes onto introduce Aamir Aziz as a young poet and activist in Delhi who was involved in the fight against Modi and his fascist racist citizenship law. Quoting lines from the poetry, 'Sab Yaad rakha Jaayega Roger says,
"Everything will be remembered
Kill us, we will become ghosts
And write of your killings, with all the evidence
You write jokes in court,
We will write ‘justice’ on the walls
We will speak so loudly that even the deaf will hear
We will write so clearly that even the blind will read
You write injustice on earth
We will write revolution in the sky"
Here is the video:
Speaking of the Delhi violence and the clash among the protesters that have engulfed the city, the death toll has risen to 28 today, however, the Defence Minister has reassured everyone saying that the overall situation is in better control.
