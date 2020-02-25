'Pro-CAA ka matlab Anti-Muslim': Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar condemn Delhi violence

Anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests have swamped the capital for more than two and a half months. On Monday, the protests took a rather ugly turn, when the protesters started pelting stones in Bhajanpura and Maujpur areas of Delhi. Reports claim that shops and vehicles have also been set ablaze.

Bollywood celebrities are taking a keen interest in these protests and have time and again expressed their views regarding the same. Recently, film director Anurag Kashyap also tweeted in relation with this issue. Anurag Kashyap is known for being vocal when it comes to political issues or anything that creates a stir in the country.