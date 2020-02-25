'Pro-CAA ka matlab Anti-Muslim': Anurag Kashyap, Javed Akhtar condemn Delhi violence

Anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests have swamped the capital for more than two and a half months. On Monday, the protests took a rather ugly turn, when the protesters started pelting stones in Bhajanpura and Maujpur areas of Delhi. Reports claim that shops and vehicles have also been set ablaze.
Bollywood celebrities are taking a keen interest in these protests and have time and again expressed their views regarding the same. Recently, film director Anurag Kashyap also tweeted in relation with this issue. Anurag Kashyap is known for being vocal when it comes to political issues or anything that creates a stir in the country.
The filmmaker tweeted the following:
Which means, it is now clear that being Pro-CAA means you are anti-Muslim and nothing else.
Not only him, actresses Kritika Kamra and Sandhya Mridul and lyricist Javed Akhtar also tweeted something similar on their Twitter accounts.
Fresh incidents of stone pelting were reported today in Brahmpuri and Maujpuri areas of the capital. The death toll has risen from five to seven.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)