Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine says mosque of Sultan Suleiman in Mariupol housing 80 civilians, including children, shelled by Russian forces

A mosque in the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, where 80 civilians were taking shelter, has been shelled by Russian forces, Ukraine's foreign ministry said on Saturday.

"The mosque of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent and his wife Roxolana (Hurrem Sultan) in Mariupol was shelled by Russian invaders. More than 80 adults and children are hiding there from the shelling, including citizens of Turkey," Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its Twitter account.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian Embassy in Turkey said that a group of 86 Turkish nationals, including 34 children, are among those sheltering in a mosque in the besieged city of Mariupol.

An embassy spokeswoman, citing information from the city mayor, said they had taken shelter in the mosque along with others seeking refuge from the Russian attack on the encircled port on the Sea of Azov, news agency AP reported.

"There are really big communication problems in Mariupol and there’s no opportunity to reach them," she said.

Mariupol has been under siege and bombardment for more than a week and is encircled by Russian troops.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians have been trapped in Mariupol for more than a week with no food, water, heat or power amid freezing temperatures. Efforts to establish a cease-fire to let them leave have repeatedly broken down.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said they were trying to arrange evacuations from besieged cities but Russian forces were disrupting efforts, AFP reported.

"Mariupol remains blocked by the enemy. Russian troops did not let our aid into the city and continue to torture our people, our Mariupol residents," Zelensky said in a video address late Friday.

(with agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 12, 2022, 04:46 PM IST