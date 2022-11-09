e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldRussia to withdraw troops from key Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russia to withdraw troops from key Ukrainian city of Kherson

The Kherson region is one of four provinces of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed and subsequently placed under Russian martial law.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 09, 2022, 09:01 PM IST
article-image
Russia to withdraw troops from key Ukrainian city of Kherson | (Photo by Anatolii STEPANOV / AFP)
Follow us on

Russia to withdraw troops from key Ukrainian city Kherson, the only regional centre they had captured since invasion began, BBC reported.

The Kherson region is one of four provinces of Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed and subsequently placed under Russian martial law.

The Russian military has concentrated much of its firepower on securing control of the others - Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Meanwhile, the villages and towns in Ukraine saw more heavy fighting and shelling on Wednesday as Ukrainian and Russian forces strained to advance on different fronts after more than 8 1/2 months of war.

At least nine civilians were killed and 24 others were wounded in 24 hours, the Ukrainian president's office said. It accused Russia of using explosive drones, rockets, heavy artillery and aircraft to attack eight regions in the country's southeast.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Russia to withdraw troops from key Ukrainian city of Kherson

Russia to withdraw troops from key Ukrainian city of Kherson

'Because this is ordained in the Holy Quran': Pakistan FM declares adopting interest-free Islamic...

'Because this is ordained in the Holy Quran': Pakistan FM declares adopting interest-free Islamic...

Finding luck: Dubai man offers chocolate bar along with his resume at local signals

Finding luck: Dubai man offers chocolate bar along with his resume at local signals

Amid tensions with Taiwan, Xi Jinping orders Chinese military to prepare for war, be combat ready

Amid tensions with Taiwan, Xi Jinping orders Chinese military to prepare for war, be combat ready

Pakistan court orders life sentence to three men for gang-raping teenage Christian girl

Pakistan court orders life sentence to three men for gang-raping teenage Christian girl