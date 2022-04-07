Russia suspended from United Nations Human Rights Council after killings in Ukraine's Bucha

United Nations General Assembly on Thursday suspended Russia from Human Rights Council after killings in Ukraine's Bucha, according to News agency AFP.

A total of 93 countries voted in favour of the draft resolution while 24 countries voted against it, 58 countries abstained including India.

The UNGA had resumed its Emergency Special Session today on the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The development comes after the US envoy to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield made a case for seeking the suspension of Russia from the Human Rights Council in front of the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Hundreds of civilian residents were found dead on the streets in Bucha, besides their homes, and in mass graves. Ukraine accused Russia of the Bucha massacre. However, Russia has denied the allegations and said that it was Ukrainian propaganda.

Russian forces launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.Several countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia's military operations in Ukraine and imposed sanctions on Moscow. These countries have also promised to help Ukraine with military aid to fight Russia.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:39 PM IST