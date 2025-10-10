Russia Carries Out 'Massive' Drone Attack On Ukraine: Video Shows Kyiv Plunging Into Darkness As City's Power Grid Targeted (Screengrab) | X/@maria_avdv

Kyiv: Russia carried out a large-scale attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, in the wee hours of Friday, plunging the city into darkness. The attack on Kyiv's energy infrastructure caused a blaze in a high-rise building.

Ukraine's Energy minister Svitlana Grynchuk confirmed the attack by Russia and said that repair crews were working to reduce the effect of the Russian strikes, reported AFP. A video going viral on social media shows that electricity went out across Kyiv after the Russian attack.

"The capital of the country is under an enemy ballistic missile attack and a massive attack by the enemy strike drones," the Ukrainian air force said as reported by The Times of India. Authorities also urged citizens to remain in shelters.

Visuals Of The Russian Attack On Kyiv:

Russian strikes on energy infrastructure causing blackout in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, tonight. pic.twitter.com/bxJkjYt8f9 — Status-6 (Military & Conflict News) (@Archer83Able) October 10, 2025

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko claimed that Russia attacked "critical infrastructure" in the city. As per Klitschko, nine people were injured in the Russian strikes, out of whom five were taken to a hospital.

Klitschko said on Telegram that the left bank of Kyiv is without electricity. The residents are also reportedly facing water issues.

Meanwhile, Grynchuk in her Facebook post stated that the energy officials will start their restoration work after the security conditions improve.

"In these minutes, the Russians are striking a massive blow to the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. Energy professionals take all necessary measures to minimize negative consequences. As soon as security conditions are allowed, the energy authorities will begin to clarify the consequences of the attack and restoration work," the Ukrainian minister said.

Recently, Russia has increased attacks on Ukraine's energy and other key infrastructure.

Russia launched its military operation against Ukraine in February 2022, annexing several regions of the neighbouring country.