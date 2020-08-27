Republican convention: Women advisers hail Donald Trump

Top women advisors in US President Donald Trump's administration have hailed him for his strong support for working mothers, empowering and helping them shatter barriers.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump's former top advisor and one of his longest-serving aides, said during the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, that for decades, Trump has "elevated women to senior positions in business and in government. He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men."

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talked about how Trump supported her - both as a new mother and as an American with a preexisting condition.

The President's daughter-in-law Lara Trump also described Trump as a champion of women empowerment, saying that in the Trump Organisation she saw the "countless" women executives who thrived there year after year.

Lara, 37, is married to Eric Trump, the second son of the President.