 President Droupadi Murmu Begins New Zealand Leg Of 3-Nation Tour
ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 08, 2024, 11:37 AM IST
article-image

Auckland: President Droupadi Murmu arrived in New Zealand on Wednesday, on the second leg of her three-nation visit.

She was received in Auckland by New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay and High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan.

"A warm welcome to the Hon'ble @rashtrapatibhvn Smt. Droupadi Murmu as she arrived in New Zealand today. Warmly received by Minister @toddmcclaymp and HC Neeta Bhushan at Auckland," Indian Embassy in New Zealand said in a post on X.

New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay Expresses His Honor

New Zealand's Trade Minister Todd McClay also expressed his honor in a post on X, saying, "An honour on behalf of the New Zealand Government to welcome Her Excellency Droupadi Murmu, President of India, to New Zealand today. This visit is one of many recent government engagements to deepen our relationship & boost our strong people-to-people & cultural links."

President Murmu Offers Prayers At Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple In Nadi, Fiji

Earlier in the day, Murmu offered prayers at the Sri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Fiji's Nadi. She addressed the Indian community in Fiji during an event and hailed the long-standing relationship between India and Fiji while terming the role of the Indian diaspora in the island nation as a "source of inspiration" for the entire world.

President Murmu departed from New Delhi on Sunday for a six-day visit to Fiji, New Zealand, and Timor-Leste, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

About President Murmu's Visit To New Zealand

On the second leg of her visit, Murmu is visiting New Zealand on August 7-9 at the invitation of Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, Governor General of New Zealand.

During the state visit, Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with Governor General Kiro and meet with Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and also address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India, the ministry said.

In the last leg of her tour, President Murmu will travel to Timor Leste at the invitation of the President of Timor Leste, Jose Ramos-Horta, following which she will hold engagements on August 10.

