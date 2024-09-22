 PM Modi US Visit: Know What The Prime Minister Will Do Today
PM Modi US Visit: Know What The Prime Minister Will Do Today

On the second day of his US visit, PM Modi will address Indian diaspora at an event in New York. This will be PM Modi's fifth such address in the US, with first taking place in the iconic Madison Square Garden back in 2014.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi mingled with members of Indian diaspora after his arrival in New York on September 22, 2024. This was before his address in a big community event. | X (@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the United States for a three-day visit. He arrived on September 21 and will be in US till September 23. He has a lot on his schedule; from meeting world leaders, attending a major United Nations summit to meeting members of the Indian diaspora and more. On first day of his US visit, PM Modi attended the Quad Summit and met US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Alabanese.

Here's what PM Modi's schedule on September 22 includes:

At the time of publishing of this story, PM Modi was in New York and it was 12 am.

It has been confirmed that PM Modi will attend 'Modi and US', a programme in New York during which he will meet Indian diaspora. The event is set to take place at Nassau Colliseum on Long Island.

After his arrival in New York and prior to the 'Modi and US' programme, the PM mingled with Indian-Americans and even posted from his official handle on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The diaspora event is scheduled for a later time on September 22. PM Modi's address to the Indian diaspora in the US will be his fifth such event in the US, the first being the one at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York.

article-image

Modi's community outreach will be a keenly watched event as it is likely to be last such event when US President Joe Biden is in the Oval Office. US Presidential Election 2024 is due to be conducted in November this year.

Following the event at Long Island, PM Modi will attend a Business Roundtable with CEOs of leading companies in the US. The discussions are likely to be focussed on topic and areas like Artificial Intelligence, technology, quantum computing, semiconductors, biotechnology and more.

