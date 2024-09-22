 US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Accepts Invitation For 2nd Presidential Debate; Donald Trump Rejects Saying, 'Too Late Now'
Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 08:42 AM IST
Kamala Harris, the U.S. Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate, has accepted an invitation from CNN to engage in a second debate with her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, scheduled for October 23. However, Trump has declined the invitation, stating that it’s 'too late now' for another debate as early voting for the November 5 election has already commenced.

Following the initial debate on September 10, where both candidates claimed victory, Harris's campaign expressed eagerness for another debate. Jen O'Malley Dillon, the head of Harris' campaign, emphasized that Trump should agree to the debate format, which he previously praised during a CNN debate in June. Dillon stated that there was no reason for Trump to decline, given his past endorsement of the debate conditions.

Trump Dismisses Debate Proposal

In contrast, Trump dismissed the proposal, suggesting that Harris's eagerness for another debate stemmed from her poor standing in the race. "Now she wants to do a debate right before the election with CNN because she’s losing badly," he remarked during a rally in Wilmington. Trump reiterated his stance by declaring, "THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!" on his Truth Social platform, signalling his firm refusal to participate.

Initially, Harris' team had indicated that the first debate might be their only confrontation in the tightly scheduled campaign. After the September 10 debate, Harris' camp confirmed she was ready for another matchup. During their first debate, the two candidates clashed on a range of pressing issues, including immigration, violence, abortion rights, and international conflicts like those in Ukraine and Gaza. Harris notably challenged Trump on his qualifications for office, his stances on abortion, and his legal challenges.

Trump has characterised the first debate as his "best debate ever," further solidifying his reluctance to engage in another round. His previous debate with President Joe Biden earlier this year had already marked a significant campaign moment, and his exit from the race paved the way for Harris to emerge as the Democratic nominee.

