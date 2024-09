I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe. Violence has no place in America.

Former President Trump faced an assassination attempt at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday. This marks the second attempt on his life; the first occurred on July 13, when a bullet narrowly missed him, grazing his ear. The shooter in that attempt was killed by security forces.

In this latest incident, Secret Service agents stationed a few holes ahead of Trump spotted the barrel of an AK-style rifle emerging from the bushes about 400 yards away. One agent opened fire, forcing the gunman to drop the weapon and flee in an SUV, abandoning the rifle, two backpacks, a scope, and a GoPro camera, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. The suspect was later apprehended in a neighboring county.

According to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, the suspect remained calm, showed little emotion, and did not question why he had been stopped.

US President Joe Biden's Response

President Biden in a social media post said that his team briefed him regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today.

He commended the work of Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe.

A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their… — President Biden (@POTUS) September 16, 2024

"I am relieved that the former President is unharmed," He said.

"There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety," he added.